'First day back, last day with rainbow' – Tadej Pogačar shows off scar from collarbone surgery as he returns to riding outdoors for the first time since season-ending crash

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Slovenian enjoys final day as rainbow jersey with new World Champion to be decided on Sunday on Montreal

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 3 a 195.9km stage from Granollers to Les Angles 1801m / #UCIWT / on July 06, 2026 in Les Angles, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

On his final day as the elite men's road race World Champion, Tadej Pogačar returned to riding outdoors, 28 days after breaking his collarbone and neck in a high-speed crash at the Vuelta a España.

In a post to his Instagram page, Pogačar posted the most positive update to his recovery yet, with pictures of him alongside partner Urška Žigart, who is also on the mend after fracturing her jaw for a second time, Eddie Dunbar, who also fractured his collarbone at the Vuelta, and Gladys Verhulst-Wild, who suffered the same injury at the Tour of Britain Women.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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