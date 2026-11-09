Marianne Vos, Lotte Kopecky, Mathieu van der Poel, and Maddy Nutt among stars set to headline Rouleur Live in London

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) after claiming her second gravel world title in Nannup

Newly crowned gravel World Champion Marianne Vos, Mathieu van der Poel, Lotte Kopecky and Maddy Nut are among the riders set to headline Rouleur Live in London this week, November 12-14. They will be appearing on stage alongside dozens of other pro cycling talents, including former Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney.

Vos is widely regarded as the greatest cyclist of all time and, throughout a multi-discipline career spanning 20 years, has won 15 elite world titles, most recently at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Australia, last month.

The three-day event kicks off on Thursday November 12, with a line-up that includes multi-discipline World Champion and three-time winner of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Van der Poel, along with Xaverine Nirere, Niewiadoma-Phinney and partner Taylor Phinney, who recently returned to track racing, and Bradley Wiggins.

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The event continues on Friday, November 13, with multi-time track and road World Champion Lotte Kopecky, former World Champion and this year's Tour de France green-jersey winner Mads Pedersen, Ben Healy, and Fabian Cancellara.

The event will conclude on Saturday, November 14, with Vos taking the stage along with Matteo Trentin and gravel specialist Maddy Nutt.

In between, figures from across the sport will attend the event, offering interviews and stage discussions throughout the three days.

The full guest list includes upwards of 50 high-profile sports figures, and tickets are available for purchase from Rouleur.

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Alongside the live show, the event will also feature more than 80 brands, including Pinarello, Kask, Cannondale and Colnago.

Rouleur Live, formerly known as The Rouleur Classic, began in 2015 in London and will be held this year at the Truman Brewery in East London.

Cyclingnews will attend Rouleur Live on an invitation that includes complimentary admission on November 12 and 13. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser of the event or any sponsor.