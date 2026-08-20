Jonathan Milan ordered to pull over as race leader is lapped by peloton following huge crash at Renewi Tour

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Stage 1 winner battles bravely on many minutes behind the bunch after heavy fall

Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Blue Leader Jersey injured after crash during the 21st Renewi Tour 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Race leader Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) rolled home on stage 2 of the Renewi Tour after a crash and a 65km struggle that saw him trail by several minutes and even have to stand aside in the finale as he was lapped by the peloton.

The Italian, swapping his national champion's jersey for the light blue race leader's jersey following his victory on the opening day, hit the deck heavily in a huge crash on the finishing circuit in Ardooie.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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