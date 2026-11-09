Relaxed Primož Roglič gets back on the bike for Taiwan Masters Ride despite time and options for finding new team in 2027 running low

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Slovenian's future remains unknown despite winning European time trial title and finishing second in Vuelta in 2026

Primoz Roglic of the Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe team participates in the team presentation for the 120th edition of Il Lombardia in Bergamo, Italy, on October 9, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Primož Roglič is on the way out of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, but to where? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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While Primož Roglič's future in cycling remains one of the major unanswered questions ahead of the 2027 season, the Slovenian seems to be unfazed as he's headed to Asia for an appearance at the Taiwan Masters Ride.

Five-time Grand Tour champion Roglic arrived in Taiwan last week as the headliner for the event, which saw him attempt to beat the KOM atop the Wuling Pass, around 200km south of Taipei.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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