'Give Mathieu those five seconds, and you won’t see him again' – Thibau Nys chasing Van der Poel's level of cyclo-cross dominance

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'Where can I find those extra percentages?' wonders Belgian after winning his second European title

Thibau Nys leads Belgian teammate Joran Wyseure during the final stages of the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2026
Thibau Nys leads Belgian teammate Joran Wyseure during the final stages of the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After scoring his second career European Cyclo-cross Championships title in Zeddam on Sunday, Thibau Nys has said that he aspires to reach the level of Mathieu van der Poel in terms of of not just winning races but dominating them.

The 23-year-old Belgian soloed to glory after leaving behind Joran Wyseure on the final lap of the race, adding the 2026 title to his triumph two years ago.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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