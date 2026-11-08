Fastest lap is not enough to overcome a slow start for Cameron Mason sixth at UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships

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British champion ‘didn’t stop believing until one lap to go’

ZEDDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 08: Cameron Mason of Great Britain competes during the 24th UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2026, Elite Men on November 08, 2026 in Zeddam, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
British champion Cameron Mason leading the chase group (Image credit: Getty Images)
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A slow start derailed Cameron Mason’s quest to step back onto the podium in the elite men’s race at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships on Sunday. Starting on the second row, the British champion was in 27th place after Swiss rider Kevin Kuhn, who also started on the second row, took the holeshot and led the field onto the tough course in Zeddam, in the Netherlands.

One lap later, as the field was stretching out and gaps started to form, Mason was 17 seconds back, in 23rd position. Not giving up, the 26-year-old started to give chase, trying to pick his way through the riders on a technical course which offered limited spots to pass.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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