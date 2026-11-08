Fastest lap is not enough to overcome a slow start for Cameron Mason sixth at UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships

A slow start derailed Cameron Mason’s quest to step back onto the podium in the elite men’s race at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships on Sunday. Starting on the second row, the British champion was in 27th place after Swiss rider Kevin Kuhn, who also started on the second row, took the holeshot and led the field onto the tough course in Zeddam, in the Netherlands.

One lap later, as the field was stretching out and gaps started to form, Mason was 17 seconds back, in 23rd position. Not giving up, the 26-year-old started to give chase, trying to pick his way through the riders on a technical course which offered limited spots to pass.

At the start of the sixth of nine laps, Mason had moved up to 10th place, at 21 seconds back. But at that point, three riders, including eventual winner Thibau Nys (Belgium), had pulled away.

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After putting a massive turn of speed on lap seven, Mason set the fastest lap of the race in 6:19, one second quicker than Nys. He then bridged across to a three-rider chase group, which was rapidly closing the gap and caught Kuhn on the penultimate lap.

With only two riders up front, the bronze medal was still at play. So Mason went to the front of the chase group, coming as close as seven seconds to the leading duo, but the other riders in the group could not or would not provide assistance, and the gap grew out.

By the start of the bell lap, the chase group was at 12 seconds and locked in battle for third place, which was ultimately taken by Niels Vandeputte (Belgian). Crossing the line in sixth place, Mason is still looking to equal or beat his second place in 2023 in Pontchâteau, France.

“I didn’t stop believing until one lap to go, when I threw it all away. Even after the shocking position I put myself in on the first part of the race, I wasn’t raised to be a quitter,” Mason wrote on social media.

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“Today, like with the rest of life, I realised no one is going to do it for you. There will be many wonderful people who will help, guide and believe in you. But when it really matters, it’s all on you.”

“That’s why today hurts so much. To show just how much I wanted it, but to fall short of a result on paper. “But what a privilege it is to put my heart and soul into doing hard things. I will be back.”

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