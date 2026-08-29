Classic Lorient Agglomération: Elisa Balsamo overtakes three-time winner Mischa Bredewold to triumph in Plouay

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Dutch rider is second and Franziska Koch takes third in reduced peloton sprint

PLOUAY, FRANCE - AUGUST 29: (L-R) Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime during the 25th Classic Lorient Agglomeration Ceratizit - Women Elite 2026 a 172.6km one day race from Plouay to Plouay / #UCIWWT / on August 29, 2026 in Plouay, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) wins Classic Lorient Agglomeration Ceratizit ahead of Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit in the sprint of a reduced peloton, passing Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) on the final metres to take the victory. Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) completed the podium with third place.

After an early breakaway was reeled in on the finishing circuit around Plouay, there were numerous attacks on the last two laps. Maëva Squiban (UAE Team L'Imad) got away with 12.5km to go and began the Côte de Ty Marrec 15 seconds ahead of the peloton but was passed on the climb when Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) and Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team L'Imad) attacked.

Gery and Gasparrini were only a few seconds ahead, though, and when they were caught with 3.6km to go, the race was bound for a sprint finish. Bredewold tried to anticipate by using the downhill into the finishing straight to get up to speed and launch a long sprint, but Balsamo went into Bredewold's slipstream, pulled alongside on the last 100 metres, and just pipped Bredewold to the line.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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