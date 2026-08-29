Classic Lorient Agglomération: Elisa Balsamo overtakes three-time winner Mischa Bredewold to triumph in Plouay

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit in the sprint of a reduced peloton, passing Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) on the final metres to take the victory. Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) completed the podium with third place.

After an early breakaway was reeled in on the finishing circuit around Plouay, there were numerous attacks on the last two laps. Maëva Squiban (UAE Team L'Imad) got away with 12.5km to go and began the Côte de Ty Marrec 15 seconds ahead of the peloton but was passed on the climb when Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) and Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team L'Imad) attacked.



Gery and Gasparrini were only a few seconds ahead, though, and when they were caught with 3.6km to go, the race was bound for a sprint finish. Bredewold tried to anticipate by using the downhill into the finishing straight to get up to speed and launch a long sprint, but Balsamo went into Bredewold's slipstream, pulled alongside on the last 100 metres, and just pipped Bredewold to the line.

“I need to say a big, big thank you to my team. They did an amazing job. When I saw that I could survive the last climb, we went all in for the sprint. I’m super happy,” Balsamo thanked her teammates for setting up her victory.



“On the last climb I was just watching the wheel in front of me because it was so hard. But I was still in the first group, and I fully trusted my teammates. I knew they could close everything,” she looked back on the final time up the Côte de Ty Marrec.



Bredewold, winner of the previous three editions, tried to go long in the sprint, but Balsamo just managed to pass her.



“She started a really long sprint on the left and I was on the right, but I know this is a super hard finish, so I kept believing until the end because I know it’s super hard, especially the last 50 metres,” said Balsamo.



More to come ...

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 04:30:49 2 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:0:00 3 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:0:00 4 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Uae Team L'Imad 0:0:00 5 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon//Sram 0:0:00 6 Paula Ostiz Taco (Spa) Movistar Team 0:0:00 7 Eleonora Ciabocco (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:0:00 8 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:0:00 9 Noemi Rüegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:0:00 10 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:0:00 11 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Uae Team L'Imad 0:0:00 12 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis Women Team 0:0:00 13 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:0:00 14 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:0:00 15 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:0:00 16 Celia le Mouel (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:0:00 17 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:0:00 18 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 0:0:00 19 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:0:00 20 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:0:00 21 Maeva Squiban (Fra) Uae Team L'Imad 0:0:00 22 Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Canyon//Sram 0:0:00 23 Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:0:00 24 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:0:00 25 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:0:00 26 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:0:00 27 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon//Sram 0:0:00 28 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 0:0:00 29 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 0:0:00 30 Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:0:00 31 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Volkerwessels 0:0:00 32 Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Uae Team L'Imad 0:0:00 33 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 0:0:00 34 Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:0:29 35 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:01:15 36 Katharina Sadnik (Aut) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:01:15 37 Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:01:44 38 Eline Jansen (Ned) Volkerwessels 0:01:44 39 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:01:44 40 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:01:44 41 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 42 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne Monbana My Pie 0:01:44 43 Léa Stern (Swi) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:01:44 44 Anna Henderson (GBr) Lidl-Trek 0:01:44 45 Quinty Schoens (Ned) Volkerwessels 0:01:44 46 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:01:44 47 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:01:44 48 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:01:48 49 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 0:02:19 50 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne Monbana My Pie 0:02:19 51 Elyne Roussel (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:02:19 52 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:02:19 53 Flora Perkins (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:02:19 54 Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon//Sram 0:02:19 55 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 0:02:29 56 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 0:04:48 57 Bodine Vollering (Ned) Volkerwessels 0:05:20 58 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:05:20 59 Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Canyon//Sram 0:05:20 60 Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie 0:10:19 61 Justine Gegu (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie 0:10:19 62 Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:10:19 63 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 0:10:19 64 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:10:19 65 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:10:19 66 Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:10:19 67 Stina Kagevi (Swe) EF Education-Oatly 0:14:59 68 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:14:59 69 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL 0:20:24 70 Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Volkerwessels 0:20:24 71 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis Women Team 0:20:24 72 Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:20:24 73 Irati Aranguren Carbayeda (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:20:24 74 Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Cofidis Women Team 0:20:24 75 Becky Storrie (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:20:24 76 Kiara Lylyk (Can) Mayenne Monbana My Pie 0:21:24 DNF Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 76 - Cell 2 DNF Mikayla Harvey (NZl) SD Worx-Protime Row 77 - Cell 2 DNF Lisa van Belle (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 78 - Cell 2 DNF Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 79 - Cell 2 DNF Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 80 - Cell 2 DNF Eglantine Rayer Girault (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 81 - Cell 2 DNF Greta Marturano (Ita) Uae Team L'Imad Row 82 - Cell 2 DNF Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 83 - Cell 2 DNF Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 84 - Cell 2 DNF Fien van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 85 - Cell 2 DNF Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 86 - Cell 2 DNF Julie de Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 87 - Cell 2 DNF Kimberley le Court de Billot - Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 88 - Cell 2 DNF Nicole Steigenga (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 89 - Cell 2 DNF Julie van de Velde (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 90 - Cell 2 DNF Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 91 - Cell 2 DNF Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Row 92 - Cell 2 DNF Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 93 - Cell 2 DNF Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health Row 94 - Cell 2 DNF Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health Row 95 - Cell 2 DNF Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Human Powered Health Row 96 - Cell 2 DNF Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 97 - Cell 2 DNF Jelena Erić (Srb) Uno-X Mobility Row 98 - Cell 2 DNF Mia Gjertsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 99 - Cell 2 DNF Audrey de Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL Row 100 - Cell 2 DNF Ella Heremans (Bel) Picnic PostNL Row 101 - Cell 2 DNF Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi Row 102 - Cell 2 DNF Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi Row 103 - Cell 2 DNF Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 104 - Cell 2 DNF Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis Women Team Row 105 - Cell 2 DNF Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team Row 106 - Cell 2 DNF Špela Kern (Slo) Cofidis Women Team Row 107 - Cell 2 DNF Margot Marasco (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 108 - Cell 2 DNF Clémence Chereau (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 Row 109 - Cell 2 DNF Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 Row 110 - Cell 2 DNF Frankie Hall (GBr) Mayenne Monbana My Pie Row 111 - Cell 2 DNS Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Uae Team L'Imad Row 112 - Cell 2 DNS Petra Stiasny (Swi) Human Powered Health Row 113 - Cell 2 DNS Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health Row 114 - Cell 2