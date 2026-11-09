'If I start discussing contracts here, I think I'll go crazy' – Paul Seixas not thinking about future deal as off-season rolls on

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'We'll see what I think about it in the future. But for now, I'm giving myself time'

Decathlon CMA CGM Team&#039;s French rider Paul Seixas celebrates on the podium after winning the 120th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy) between Bergamo and Como on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)
Paul Seixas won Il Lomb ardia to cap a stunning season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The future of French superstar Paul Seixas remains up in the air as the offseason rolls on, with the 20-year-old's Decathlon CMA CGM contract set to expire at the end of the 2027 season.

Seixas is the brightest rising star in the sport, having won La Flèche Wallonne, Itzulia Basque Country, and Il Lombardia this season while finishing fourth in his debut Tour de France.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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