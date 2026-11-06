'I think she has grown a lot mentally' – Lars Boom highlights reason for Demi Vollering's stunning season, outlines 2027 goals

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Tour de France Femmes and World Championships defences high on the priority list for Dutch racer

Demi Vollering and Lars Boom in discussion following stage 1 of the 2026 Setmana Valenciana
Lars Boom has discussed Demi Vollering's 2027 season goals (Image credit: Getty Images)
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FDJ United-SUEZ manager Lars Boom has outlined Demi Vollering's main goals for the 2027 season and talked about what went right in a stunningly successful 2026 campaign.

Vollering enjoyed her most successful season yet, with wins at the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Giro d'Italia Women, Tour de France Femmes, and the World and European Championships, among 16 victories.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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