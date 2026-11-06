'I think she has grown a lot mentally' – Lars Boom highlights reason for Demi Vollering's stunning season, outlines 2027 goals

FDJ United-SUEZ manager Lars Boom has outlined Demi Vollering's main goals for the 2027 season and talked about what went right in a stunningly successful 2026 campaign.

Vollering enjoyed her most successful season yet, with wins at the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Giro d'Italia Women, Tour de France Femmes, and the World and European Championships, among 16 victories.

She added another trophy to her collection on Monday, taking home the Keetie van Oosten-Hage trophy as the best Dutch female cyclist of the year. It's her second time winning the award, having previously triumphed in 2023.

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At the ceremony in Utrecht, Boom told WielerFlits about Vollering's 2027 goals, with her schedule likely to follow a familiar pattern.

"Well, I think the Tour de France again. And defending her world title," Boom said of her top priorities for next season. Her early season goals and starting point have yet to be defined, however.

"She will ride some Classics and maybe the Giro again. It's a bit obvious, of course, but I think the Tour and the World Championships will be major milestones again."

Vollering has been in the USA in recent weeks, travelling through California and Oregon and taking part in events and rides with sponsors Specialized, Red Bull, and visiting Nike HQ in Portland.

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Attention will soon turn to the 2027 season, though, and renewed hostilities with rivals including Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney at Lidl-Trek, new Movistar pairing Paula Blasi and Marlen Reusser, Visma-Lease a Bike leader Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and UAE Team L'IMAD's Elisa Longo Borghini, among others.

She beat all of them in 2026, and Boom hinted at what she did right.

"I think she has grown a lot mentally. If I take the Giro as an example, she was quite nervous back then," Boom said.

"In the Tour, however, there was total calm, and we basically didn't say anything on the bus or just before the start. That really made a world of difference."

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