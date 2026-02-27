'They will fly together again' – Franky the parrot, Michele Scarponi's viral training partner, dies in factory fire
Parrot rode with Italian cyclist during his training rides before he was hit by a van driver and killed in 2017
Franky the parrot, who rose to fame after accompanying Michele Scarponi on the late rider's training rides, has died.
The parrot featured in several viral videos as Scarponi trained around his home base in Filottrano, flying alongside the Astana rider and perching on his helmet and back as he rode.
When Scarponi died in 2017 after being hit by a van driver, Franky remained involved, featuring in road safety campaigns and graphics for the Michele Scarponi Foundation.
Franky was killed in a fire at a factory of a scrap metal disposal company in Osimo on Wednesday night. No other casualties were reported.
The Foundation bade farewell to Franky in an Instagram post on Thursday.
"Franky would lean on Michele's shoulders while he trained. Or she would follow him a short distance, flying with her large wings outstretched. Franky accompanied Michele and other cyclists," the post read.
"Everyone was happy to have her close, colourful, and free. She was important to us, so much so that we dedicated the Vola Franky project and our Christmas and Easter initiatives, like the Franky Egg, to her.
"Today we say goodbye to Franky for the last time: she died in a factory fire in Filottrano last night. It's a loss that saddens us deeply, deeply. Now they will fly together again, she and Michele.
"A big hug to Giacomo, who introduced us to Franky and who saw his sacrifices destroyed in the fire that devastated his warehouse where little Franky also lived. Strength, Giacomo."
