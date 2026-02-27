'They will fly together again' – Franky the parrot, Michele Scarponi's viral training partner, dies in factory fire

Parrot rode with Italian cyclist during his training rides before he was hit by a van driver and killed in 2017

Michele Scarponi and Franky the parrot during training
Michele Scarponi and Franky the parrot during training (Image credit: Michele Scarponi/Instagram)

Franky the parrot, who rose to fame after accompanying Michele Scarponi on the late rider's training rides, has died.

The parrot featured in several viral videos as Scarponi trained around his home base in Filottrano, flying alongside the Astana rider and perching on his helmet and back as he rode.

