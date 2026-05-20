Junior world champion Harry Hudson suffers spinal fracture after 'pretty scary' collision with motorbike on training descent

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18-year-old Briton spends 24 hours in hospital and is now recovering at home

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 26/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Men Junior Road Race - Harry Hudson (Great Britain) Wins the Men Junior Road Race World Championship
Hudson won the junior road race at the World Championships in Rwanda (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Junior world champion Harry Hudson is out of action with a fracture in his spine as a result of a nasty training crash in which he was hit by a motorbike rider.

The 18-year-old Briton, who won the junior road race title at last year's Worlds in Rwanda and now rides for Lidl-Trek's development team, was training in Girona last week when the incident occurred.

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"After 24hrs in hospital I was released, unfortunately I have suffered a compression fractured in my T8 vertebra. I’m now at home recovering," Harry Hudson added.

"This weeks been pretty rough but the support and help I’ve received from Lidl-Trek and Trinity Sports Management as well as other cyclists on the road immediately after the crash has been incredible," he said.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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