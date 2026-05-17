Giro d'Italia stage 9 LIVE: Big summit finish on the menu at Corno alle Scale, with GC action almost certain

The riders head to the ski resort of Corno alle Scale for the Giro's second summit finish

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Afonso Eulalio of Portugal and Team Bahrain - Victorious wears the Pink Leader Jersey prior to Stage 8 of the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, a 156km stage from Chieti to Fermo, in Chieti, Italy, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Marco Zac/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
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The riders have started the neutral zone and are roughly 10 minutes away from racing.

We are expecting a chaotic start with multiple riders battling to get into the break of the day. Visma-Lease a Bike will have to be on high alert so riders like Enric Mas (Movistar), Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarche), Markel Beloki (EF Education-EasyPost), Egan Bernal (Netcompany-Ineos) and others don't get in the break of the day. And, if they do, manage the gap sufficiently to let them go all the way but to also not gain massively on their Danish leader as well as dropping pink jersey Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) along the way,

The riders will start the neutralised section in about 5 minutes.

The riders are due to start racing after the neutral zone at 12:50 local time.

It is very likely that we will see a breakaway succeed today for one simple reason. Jonas Vingegaard will not want to ride the ITT on Tuesday in the blue KOM skinsuit. He leads the classification by one point over Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti-Visit Malta) thanks to his win on Blockhaus.

Once you've read the preview and looked at the profile, don't forget to vote above on who you think is going to win the stage!

The Corno alle Scale is 10.8km long, but with the Quesciola climb coming right before, there's actually a good 21km of climbing to finish the stage.

Here's what is on the cards today:

Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 stage 9 profile

(Image credit: RCS)

We'll be here all day with all the updates and actions from what is set to be an exciting day of racing, the last one before the first (proper) rest day.

Good morning and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia!

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