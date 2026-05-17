Giro d'Italia stage 9 LIVE: Big summit finish on the menu at Corno alle Scale, with GC action almost certain

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The riders have started the neutral zone and are roughly 10 minutes away from racing.

We are expecting a chaotic start with multiple riders battling to get into the break of the day. Visma-Lease a Bike will have to be on high alert so riders like Enric Mas (Movistar), Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarche), Markel Beloki (EF Education-EasyPost), Egan Bernal (Netcompany-Ineos) and others don't get in the break of the day. And, if they do, manage the gap sufficiently to let them go all the way but to also not gain massively on their Danish leader as well as dropping pink jersey Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) along the way,

The riders will start the neutralised section in about 5 minutes.

The riders are due to start racing after the neutral zone at 12:50 local time.

It is very likely that we will see a breakaway succeed today for one simple reason. Jonas Vingegaard will not want to ride the ITT on Tuesday in the blue KOM skinsuit. He leads the classification by one point over Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti-Visit Malta) thanks to his win on Blockhaus. There are a maximum of 59 points available today but they all come right at the very end of the day. Everyone in the top 11 of the KOM classification can take the jersey but most are top GC riders. It will be a difficult race to balance for Visma-Lease a Bike.

Once you've read the preview and looked at the profile, don't forget to vote above on who you think is going to win the stage! Even better, let us know in the comments how you think the stage is going to play out.

The Corno alle Scale is 10.8km long, but with the Quesciola climb coming right before, there's actually a good 21km of climbing to finish the stage. Want a deeper preview look at the stage? We've got you: Giro d'Italia stage 9 preview - Will high drama atop Corno alle Scale see the pink jersey change hands?

Here's what is on the cards today: (Image credit: RCS)

We'll be here all day with all the updates and actions from what is set to be an exciting day of racing, the last one before the first (proper) rest day.