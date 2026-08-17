Vuelta a España 2026 stage 10 preview
September 1: Alcaraz - Elche de la Sierra, 184.7km (Hilly)
- Stage 10: Alcaraz - Elche de la Sierra
- Date: September 1, 2026
- Distance: 184.7km
- Elevation gain: 2,669
- Start time: 13:00 CET
- Finish time: 17:18 CET
Stage details
The Vuelta a Epsaña peloton will return from its first rest day to face a transition stage in the province of Albacete which could see a battle between the breakaway and sprinters’ teams.
Starting in Alcaraz, stage 10 heads south to the Sierra de Alcaraz, via the uncategorized climb of Puerto de Las Crucetas with pitches around 8% cresting 23 kilometres into the 184.7km stage. From there, the route works its way through the mountainous Sierra del Segura, climbing Puerto del Peralejo, Puerto de Aýna and Puerto de Socovos. The undulating terrain continues for 21.5 kilometres to the finish in Elche de la Sierra, known worldwide for their sawdust carpets.
Climbs
- Puerto del Peralejo (cat. 3, 5.2km at 4.3%), km. 47.6
- Puerto de Aýna (cat. 3, 7.7km at 4%), km. 86.3
- Puerto de Socovos (cat. 3, 9.7km at 3.5%), km. 163.2
Sprints
- Hellín, km. 125
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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