Vuelta a España 2026 stage 10 preview

Stage 10: Alcaraz - Elche de la Sierra

Date: September 1, 2026

Distance: 184.7km

Elevation gain: 2,669

Start time: ​​13:00 CET

Finish time: 17:18 CET

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 After the rest day it could be one for the break (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The Vuelta a Epsaña peloton will return from its first rest day to face a transition stage in the province of Albacete which could see a battle between the breakaway and sprinters’ teams.

Starting in Alcaraz, stage 10 heads south to the Sierra de Alcaraz, via the uncategorized climb of Puerto de Las Crucetas with pitches around 8% cresting 23 kilometres into the 184.7km stage. From there, the route works its way through the mountainous Sierra del Segura, climbing Puerto del Peralejo, Puerto de Aýna and Puerto de Socovos. The undulating terrain continues for 21.5 kilometres to the finish in Elche de la Sierra, known worldwide for their sawdust carpets.

Climbs

Puerto del Peralejo (cat. 3, 5.2km at 4.3%), km. 47.6

Puerto de Aýna (cat. 3, 7.7km at 4%), km. 86.3

Puerto de Socovos (cat. 3, 9.7km at 3.5%), km. 163.2

Sprints

Hellín, km. 125