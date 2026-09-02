Vuelta a España stage 11 LIVE: The sprint team are set to battle the breakaway on the road to Lorca
The peloton tackles a largely flat 151.3km run from Cartagena
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Race Situation
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Today's stage starts in 20 minutes.
Former world champion Mads Pedersen is also out of the race.
Mads Pedersen abandons the Vuelta a España
Ben Turner, who won a sprint stage last year and was fourth in Xeraco, won't be competing for the win. He left the Vuelta on yesterday's stage.
Will there be another sprint today? Matthew Brennan has won two of them so far this Vuelta, Bryan Coquard has taken another, and then Tronchon won yesterday.
Tuesday's stage 10 ended with a sprint finish in Elche de la Sierra.
Vuelta a España: Bastien Tronchon stuns field with stage 10 victory
And here's the map of the day.
Here's a look at the stage profile.
It should be a thrilling stage today with 1,200 metres of climbing and one classified climb filling the 153.8km stage.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.
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