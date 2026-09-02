Vuelta a España stage 11 LIVE: The sprint team are set to battle the breakaway on the road to Lorca

The peloton tackles a largely flat 151.3km run from Cartagena

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ROQUETES, SPAIN - AUGUST 26: Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike sprints at finish line to win during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 5 a 173.3km from Falset - Costa Daurada to Roquetes - Terres de l&amp;apos;Ebre / #UCIWT / on August 26, 2026 in Roquetes, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/2026 Getty Images)
Will Matthew Brennan triumph once again on another flat stage at the Vuelta? (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Vuelta a España 2026 - stage 11 preview

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Race Situation

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Today's stage starts in 20 minutes.

Former world champion Mads Pedersen is also out of the race.

Mads Pedersen abandons the Vuelta a España

FALSET, SPAIN - AUGUST 26: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek meets the media press prior to during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 5 a 173.3km from Falset - Costa Daurada to Roquetes - Terres de l&amp;amp;apos;Ebre / #UCIWT / on August 26, 2026 in Falset, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Turner, who won a sprint stage last year and was fourth in Xeraco, won't be competing for the win. He left the Vuelta on yesterday's stage.

Will there be another sprint today? Matthew Brennan has won two of them so far this Vuelta, Bryan Coquard has taken another, and then Tronchon won yesterday.

Tuesday's stage 10 ended with a sprint finish in Elche de la Sierra.

Vuelta a España: Bastien Tronchon stuns field with stage 10 victory

And here's the map of the day.

Stage 11

(Image credit: Unipublic)

Here's a look at the stage profile.

Stage profile

(Image credit: Unipublic)

It should be a thrilling stage today with 1,200 metres of climbing and one classified climb filling the 153.8km stage.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.

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