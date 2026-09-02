Vuelta a España stage 11 LIVE: The sprint team are set to battle the breakaway on the road to Lorca

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Today's stage starts in 20 minutes.

Former world champion Mads Pedersen is also out of the race. Mads Pedersen abandons the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Turner, who won a sprint stage last year and was fourth in Xeraco, won't be competing for the win. He left the Vuelta on yesterday's stage.

Will there be another sprint today? Matthew Brennan has won two of them so far this Vuelta, Bryan Coquard has taken another, and then Tronchon won yesterday.

And here's the map of the day. (Image credit: Unipublic)

Here's a look at the stage profile. (Image credit: Unipublic)

It should be a thrilling stage today with 1,200 metres of climbing and one classified climb filling the 153.8km stage.