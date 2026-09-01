Vuelta a España stage 10 LIVE: A seven rider breakaway lead as the race approaches the day's climbs

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The opening climb led the race onto an undulating plateau and the descending only begins in the next few kilometres, so any wind really won't affect the race.

We're into an area of cross winds here, but it's only around 14kph and the road twists too much for it to have any effect.

We have around 40km until the top of the next climb.

Paleni was first over the climb, claiming 2 points for the mountains classification

Weiss won 2 points and Fernández 1 point.

135km to go - The first classified climb is over Our breakaway of Paleni, Gogl, Sütterlin, Weiss, Fernández, Cobo and Dversnes lead by 2:15

Enric Mas starts the second week of the race leading the general classification by 1:18. So what's next for the Movistar rider? "I haven't looked at the route at all," he admitted. What's next Enric? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lead really has been allowed to grow, as they start the Puerto del Paralejo they lead by 2:52.

With Tadej Pogačar out of the race, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team are left without their leader.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG recalibrate Vuelta a España goals after losing Tadej Pogačar. A change of approach for UAE Team Emirates-XRG (Image credit: Getty Images)

The day's first categorised climb is the Puerto del Paralejo. It's 5.2km in length with an average gradient of 4.2%.

150km to go - the race settles The advantage for Paleni, Gogl, Sütterlin, Weiss, Fernández, Cobo and Dversnes have been allowed to settle at 1:50.

We're heading towards the day's first climb now, with 152km to go the breakaway's lead has settled at 1:45.

Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United), Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Jasha Sütterlin (Jayco-AlUla), Fabian Weiss (Tudor Pro Cycling), Sinuhé Fernández (Burgos- Burpellet-BH), Iván Cobo (Equipo Kern Pharma) and Fredrik Dversnes (UNO-X Mobility) lead the bunch by two minutes.

160km to go - six become seven Dversnes has caught the leading group while the peloton have slipped out to 1:50 behind.

Remember Dversnes' win at the Giro d'Italia this year? He was part of the breakaway which shocked the peloton. Can Dversnes win from the breakaway again? (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the leaders' advantage at 1.25 Fredrik Dversnes (UNO-X Mobility) is chasing, though he's alone and almost a minute behind.

Now it's the turn of Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United), he's up the road with Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Jasha Sütterlin (Jayco-AlUla), Fabian Weiss (Tudor Pro Cycling), Sinuhé Fernández (Burgos- Burpellet-BH) and Iván Cobo (Equipo Kern Pharma). This group of six have been allowed their heads and lead by 1:25. Now we have a breakaway!

170km to go, there's not break yet Well, that didn't last long, the six leaders are caught.

Finlay Pickering (Jayco-AlUla), Rémy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ United), Jesus Herrada (Burgos-Burpellet-BH), Magnus Cort Nielsen (UNO-X Mobility), Domen Novak and Jay Vine (both UAE Team Emirates-XRG), are away but struggling to hold off the chasing bunch.

We have six riders off the front, though they only have 10 seconds on the bunch.

Still the attacks come. It was much more relaxed just a few minutes ago. A post shared by La Vuelta (@lavuelta) A photo posted by on

And they're caught again.

It's another warm one out there, around 27º, with a slight wind. That wind will increase as the day goes on, though it's unlikely to cause too many problems unless we get more than is forecast.

It's all action out there, with a lone escapee getting a gap and being caught, now four, nope, make that six more are trying their luck.

Of course the big name missing from the race now is Tadej Pogačar. The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider crashed out on Saturday, sustaining multiple injuries.



Luckily surgery on his broken collarbone went well. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're racing! 184.7km to go. Here we go. The day's first climb comes after 47km, will we have a breakaway before then? Let's find out.

We do have an intermediate sprint during today's stage, coming in Hellín with 59.7km to go. Wout van Aert leads the points classification and is sure to want to collect the maximum points there.

We've just learnt of another non-starter this morning, Henri-François Renard-Haquin (Picnic-PostNL) was forced to abandon after a crash on Sunday.

Lucas Hamilton looked pretty relaxed before the stage began, here's the Netcompany-Ineos rider preserving his energy at the sign on. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And away! The riders are rolling We've got 6.2km of neutral riding before the racing get underway.

One of the things which might disrupt the fast men in today's final climb, the Puerto de Socovos, which tops out 21.4km from the finish. It’s 9.8km in length, though it only averages 3.5% gradient. That could make it a day for Lidl-Trek’s Thibau Nys, seen here being interviewed before the stage. Could stage 10 be one for Thibau Nys? (Image credit: Getty Images)

One rider who won't be on the start line is New Zealand champion George Bennett (NSN) who has pulled out of the Vuelta after the rest day. With a demanding number of race days already in the legs this season, the decision has been made to retire @georgenbennett from the @lavuelta. (1/2)🇪🇸 #LaVuelta26 #WeAreNSN #ForFin | @weare_nsn pic.twitter.com/fXMdr7lKa8September 1, 2026

There might only be those three climbs, but It’s up hill from the flag, which could make for a chaotic start. Nevertheless, it may still be a day for the sprinters, but only if their teams can control a breakaway.

Today brings us yet another lumpy stage, with 2,669m of vertical ascent, though there are only three categorised climbs.

On today’s menu is 184.7km between Alcaraz and Elche de la Sierra, rolling out at 12:45 local time, the race getting underway proper 14 minutes later.

It’s the first stage after the first rest day, something which can mess with some rider’s rhythm, so today we’ll see how they’ve recovered.