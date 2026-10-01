Nairo Quintana to call time on racing career at Giro dell'Emilia, 14 years after winning Italian Classic

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Colombian star hangs up wheels on 16-year career in same race he won back in 2012

Nairo Quintana on the attack in a race in Spain in 2012
Nairo Quintana on the attack in a race in Spain in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Movistar have confirmed that Colombian star Nairo Quintana will definitively call time on his 16-year career at the Giro dell'Emilia on Saturday, the same race he won back at the start of his time with the Spanish World Team in 2012.

The Giro dell'Emilia was one of the first ever major races that Quintana won, aged 24 and at the end of his first season with Movistar. He soloed to victory ahead of two professionals who have long since retired - Fredrik Kessiakoff, who ended his career in 2014 and Franco Pellizotti, who hung up his wheels in 2018.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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