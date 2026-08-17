Vuelta a España 2026 stage 14 preview

Stage 14: Jaén - Sierra de La Pandera

Date: September 5, 2026

Distance: 154.5km

Elevation gain: 4,107m

Start time: 13:33 CEST

Finish time: 17:19 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 Yet another mountain top finish, and more than 4,000m of ascent again (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Starting in Jaén, stage 14 of the Vuelta a España will cross the mountainous interior of Andalucía, to finish with a summit finish at Sierra de La Pandera. The combination of high temperatures, a lack of shade and constant, steep gradients will add an extra layer of difficulty to this key GC stage.

The 154.5km route winds through the mountains, surrounded by olive groves and packed with bends and climbs, taking in the Puerto de Los Villares and the Puerto de Locubín before the brutal ascent of the Sierra de La Pandera.

The 1,800-metre summit has a rich history: Vuelta a España champions Roberto Heras and Alejandro Valverde both took stage wins there, and more recently Richard Carapaz claimed victory in 2022.

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Climbs

Puerto de Los Villares (cat. 2, 10.5km at 5.4%), km. 92.8

Puerto de Locubín (cat. 2, 8.7km at 5.1%), km. 133

Sierra de La Pandera (cat. 1, 11.9km at 7.2%), km. 154.5

Sprints

Castillo de Locubín, km. 123.6

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