Vuelta a España 2026 stage 14 preview
September 5: Jaén - Sierra de La Pandera, 154.5km (Mountain)
- Stage 14: Jaén - Sierra de La Pandera
- Date: September 5, 2026
- Distance: 154.5km
- Elevation gain: 4,107m
- Start time: 13:33 CEST
- Finish time: 17:19 CEST
Stage details
Starting in Jaén, stage 14 of the Vuelta a España will cross the mountainous interior of Andalucía, to finish with a summit finish at Sierra de La Pandera. The combination of high temperatures, a lack of shade and constant, steep gradients will add an extra layer of difficulty to this key GC stage.
The 154.5km route winds through the mountains, surrounded by olive groves and packed with bends and climbs, taking in the Puerto de Los Villares and the Puerto de Locubín before the brutal ascent of the Sierra de La Pandera.
The 1,800-metre summit has a rich history: Vuelta a España champions Roberto Heras and Alejandro Valverde both took stage wins there, and more recently Richard Carapaz claimed victory in 2022.
Climbs
- Puerto de Los Villares (cat. 2, 10.5km at 5.4%), km. 92.8
- Puerto de Locubín (cat. 2, 8.7km at 5.1%), km. 133
- Sierra de La Pandera (cat. 1, 11.9km at 7.2%), km. 154.5
Sprints
- Castillo de Locubín, km. 123.6
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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