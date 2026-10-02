From elbow surgery to fighting for victory in a matter of days – Just starting Tour de Langkawi 'a bit of a bonus' for Josh Burnett

News
By
Published

Kiwi rider who took second on stage 5 is now seventh overall, and fighting for more, despite pre-race travails

Josh Burnett (Burgos-Burpellet BH) coming over the line in second on stage 5 of Le Tour de Langkawi
Burnett finished second on stage 5 in Malaysia (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

There was a point in the final mountain stage of Le Tour de Langkawi on Thursday where Josh Burnett (Burgos Burpellet-BH) looked to be threatening not just to take a stage victory but also even potentially upset the overall.

It was a strong performance for the rider from New Zealand in any circumstances – but even more so given a week ago he wasn't even sure he would be able to take to the start line.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.