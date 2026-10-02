'I wasn't confident at all' – Third time's a charm for Canadian sprinter Riley Pickrell as he takes first victory in over a year at Tour de Langkawi

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25-year-old bounces back from two runner-up spots to the top spot of the podium in Rembau

Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) stands on the top step of the podium on stage 6 of Le Tour de Langkawi, with Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) second and Seppe Van Den Boer (Tudor Pro Cycling) third
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

How do you deal with a rider like Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana), who already has two stage victories at this year's Le Tour de Langkawi to add to his three stage wins in the preceding two editions?

"Go around him," was the response from Modern Adventure sports director Alex Howes when asked that exact question this morning in Pandan Indah, as the team never for a second appeared to have any doubt that Riley Pickrell could achieve the feat – not when the Canadian had been so closely matched with the XDS-Astana rider in the last two photo finish sprint stages.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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