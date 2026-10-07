UEC European Championships: Héctor Álvarez does the double with men's U23 time trial success

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Spaniard gets the better of Matisse Van Kerckhove and Kasper Haugland in Slovenia

SENCUR, SLOVENIA - OCTOBER 07: Hector Alvarez of Spain competes during the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026 - Men&#039;s U23 Individual Time Trial a 22.1km team time trial race from Sencur to Sencur on October 07, 2026 in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
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After a pair of near-misses at the UCI Road World Championships, Héctor Álvarez (Spain) has made amends by pulling off the double at the UEC European Championships, winning Wednesday's U23 men's time trial to go with his success in the road race at the weekend.

Álvarez was the runner-up in the U23 Worlds road race in Montreal and the bronze medallist in the time trial, but he has come roaring back in Slovenia.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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