'I will definitely remember this for the rest of my life' – No Pogačar, no problem as veteran Primož Roglič saves Slovenia at the last with fairytale European title triumph

As soon as Slovenia was announced as host for the UEC European Championships in 2026, it was expected to highlight its rise to the pinnacle of cycling, with a population of just 2 million being represented by the best rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar, set to play the part of protagonist.

But after their superstar home rider had his season, and hopes of a dream homecoming in Slovenia, ended by a crash at the Vuelta a España, the opening 13 events of the championships were not exactly going to plan.

No medals, no top fives, and only four top 10 finishes in the individual time trials and road races left Slovenia searching for a lifeline, which took the form of Pogačar's predecessor, Primož Roglič, who long held the title of being Slovenia's best rider in the late 2010s and into the 2020s.

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And on the 14th attempt, and with Roglič rolling back the years with an immense time trial effort in Šenčur, the hosts finally got their medal, and it was gold for the 36-year-old, who delighted the mass crowds who have supported him for the past decade in the WorldTour to win the European title.

"It’s for me, but I think it's also for all the people, everyone out all these days, not just today. All the people that make it possible to have these Championships in Slovenia. So I think it's just beautiful to finish off this event for all of us," said Roglič in his flash interview, with the full emotions setting in when he spoke to the Slovenian media.

"I haven't won many times at home; I will definitely remember this for the rest of my life. I just tried to get from point A to point B as quickly as possible," he told RTVSlo.

Roglič tried to soak in the podium presentation, with huge cheers and the Slovenian national anthem ringing out for the first time at these championships – he could only describe the time on stage as "Too short," as he smiled ear to ear doing his trademark ski-jumping celebration.

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"You're there, and you want to gather these feelings, you try to remember them, but everything goes by so quickly. But the best thing is when you hear the Slovenian anthem and can sing it. You don't think about anything; you just rejoice and sing the anthem."

In 2027, the veteran Roglič's team isn't yet known, so while he will be the owner of the iconic jersey next season, he couldn't yet be certain when the cycling world would next be seeing it in action.

"It's beautiful, maybe I'll only wear it at home. Because we haven't decided yet what I'll do next, but no matter what, I'll wear it," said Roglič: "It would be hard to imagine a better end to the championship."

Roglič also revealed that his radio wasn't working during his effort, telling the organisers that "I didn't have my radio. It went off in probably in the first kilometre of the of the race, so I was completely lost, [I] just did it on my feelings. But I definitely just put everything on the road, and luckily it was enough. So I'm really happy."

After all, he knew this course well, having already impressed in the road race: "I've gotten to know the circuit well over the past few days. Možjanac doesn't disappoint. It was difficult this time too. In the second part, there was a fast descent and a tough fight with the wind in the last kilometres to the finish line."

Roglič could just rely on feeling to go full circle, winning this European TT title 10 years after he won his first time trial as a professional at the 2016 Giro d'Italia. And all of this success has come after he made a miraculous journey back to full strength after being hit by a driver in July and bouncing back to take second overall at the Vuelta.

Wherever Primož Roglič ends up applying his trade in 2027, it's safe to say that the ultra-popular rider isn't just keeping his spot in the sport as a publicity advert – he's still one of the very best riders in the world, and would be of massive value to whoever signs him.