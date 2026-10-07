'I will definitely remember this for the rest of my life' – No Pogačar, no problem as veteran Primož Roglič saves Slovenia at the last with fairytale European title triumph

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'Maybe I'll only wear the jersey at home because we haven't decided yet what I'll do next, but no matter what, I'll wear it' says 36-year-old

Bruno Armirail, Primoz Roglic, and Maxime Decomble after the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026, Men&#039;s Elite Individual Time Trial on October 07, 2026 in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As soon as Slovenia was announced as host for the UEC European Championships in 2026, it was expected to highlight its rise to the pinnacle of cycling, with a population of just 2 million being represented by the best rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar, set to play the part of protagonist.

But after their superstar home rider had his season, and hopes of a dream homecoming in Slovenia, ended by a crash at the Vuelta a España, the opening 13 events of the championships were not exactly going to plan.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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