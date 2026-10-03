UEC European Championships: Elias Dybing wins the men junior road race for Norway

Norway’s Elias Dybing won the junior men’s race at the UEC European Championships in Slovenia on Saturday, the 18-year-old breaking clear on the final ascent of the race’s signature climb to Možjanča.

Staying away for the last 15km of the 110.5km race, Dybing held off Aitor Martínez (Spain), who took second place, out-sprinting Jop van den Biggelaar (Netherlands), the pair five seconds ahead of a large group of chasers.

The race took place over five laps of a 22km circuit, starting and finishing in the town of Šenčur, each including the challenging climb to Možjanca, which featured gradients of more than 15%.

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Dybing only needed to attack once, his move instantly gapping Martínez and gradually building his advantage. The Spaniard, meanwhile, eventually slipped back into a group of five, though as the peloton closed in he and Van den Biggelaar escaped to sweep up the remaining medals.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Elias Dybing (Nor) 2:42:40 2 Aitor Martínez (Spa) 0:00:10 3 Jop Van Den Biggelaar (Ned) " 4 Brandon Fedrizzi (Ita) 0:00:15 5 Vic De Smet (Bel) " 6 Sander Willems (Bel) " 7 Tobias Gren (Den) " 8 Michael Hettegger (Aut) " 9 Elias Wändel (Swe) " 10 Sindre Orholm-Løsseth (Nor) " 11 Milan Húsenica (Svk) " 12 Sven Wisse (Ned) " 13 Owen Kings (Ger) " 14 Luca Martinez (Spa) " 15 Adam Drozdowski (Pol) " 16 Benjamín Noval (Spa) " 17 Guilherme Santos (Por) " 18 Emil Siegers (Bel) " 19 Gonçalo Costa (Por) " 20 Maks Olenik (Slo) "

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