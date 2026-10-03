UEC European Championships: Elias Dybing wins the men junior road race for Norway

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The 18-year-old broke clear on the final lap

Norway&#039;s Elias Dybing tops the podium after winning the Men juniors Road Race at the 2026 UEC Road European Championships, in Slovenia. Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Norway’s Elias Dybing won the junior men’s race at the UEC European Championships in Slovenia on Saturday, the 18-year-old breaking clear on the final ascent of the race’s signature climb to Možjanča.

Staying away for the last 15km of the 110.5km race, Dybing held off Aitor Martínez (Spain), who took second place, out-sprinting Jop van den Biggelaar (Netherlands), the pair five seconds ahead of a large group of chasers.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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