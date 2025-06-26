Ineos Grenadiers sign 16-year-old son of ex-pro for start in 2027

The Ineos Grenadiers have signed one of the youngest riders in the history of the organisation, inking a contract with 16-year-old Benjamín Noval, the son of the former pro of the same name.

Noval will begin riding for the WorldTour team in 2027 after he leaves the junior ranks.

In the team's press release, they call Noval "one of the sport's most exciting young riders and future stars" with "natural racing instincts, climbing strength, tactical intelligence and maturity".

His father raced alongside Alberto Contador from 2008 to 2013 on the Discovery Channel, Astana and Saxo Bank teams as a loyal climbing domestique, but never won a professional race.

Noval's son showed his promise in his first junior season this year, winning five one-day races and all three of the stage races he started, along with five stages between the Vuelta a la Montaña Central, GP F.W.R. Baron and Vuelta al Besaya Juniors.

Noval is also a keen cyclocross rider who was fourth in the World Championships in February.

"Benjamín has all the hallmarks of a rider who can develop into something very special," Performance Director Scott Drawer said. "He's intelligent on the bike and driven off it, and he has already shown a real edge in competitive environments. We're excited to support his transition to the WorldTour and look forward to helping him fulfil his potential within our performance system."

The contract secures a pro cycling future for the Spaniard, who said the deal was "a dream come true".

"This is one of the best cycling teams in the world and I'm very happy to join its ranks so they can help me develop my qualities to their full extent. I want to thank the team for believing in me, and I hope to pay them back in the near future," Noval said.