Ineos Grenadiers sign 16-year-old son of ex-pro for start in 2027

Spaniard Benjamín Noval to work with WorldTour team until graduation from junior ranks

Benjamin Noval during the 2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships junior men's race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ineos Grenadiers have signed one of the youngest riders in the history of the organisation, inking a contract with 16-year-old Benjamín Noval, the son of the former pro of the same name.

Noval will begin riding for the WorldTour team in 2027 after he leaves the junior ranks.

