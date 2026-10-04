Tour de Vendée: Alexis Renard sprints to first professional victory of his career
Xabier Berasategi is second and Giovanni Lonardi is third in final race of FDJ United Series
Alexis Renard sprinted to victory in the Tour de Vendée, doubling up on wins this week for Cofidis this weekend after his teammate Jenthe Biermans won Cholet Agglo Tour on Saturday. It was the first professional victory for the 27-year-old Frenchman who typically is a lead-out man for Bryan Coquard.
After the final breakaway was caught inside of seven kilometres to go, teams jostled for position on two laps of the 3km finishing circuit featuring three main corners, and peppered with road furniture in between, with Cofidis making a big push to come together as a team before the final decisive corner.
Xabier Berasategi (Euskatel-Euskadi) took second and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) was third in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie.
“I was leading Bryan out again today, but I came past him a bit too quickly in the finale; when I launched, or rather, when I intended to launch him, I saw the 200m sign and thought, ‘Right, this should work’,” Renard said.
“I was strong yesterday, too. I broke my derailleur but managed to get back to the peloton from a long way back. So, we had high ambitions this weekend for the team and Bryan, and that I’m the one who won today is just incredible. It’s my first professional victory, something I’m really going to savour.”
Renard and his teammate Paul Ourselin has made their way into an early 18-rider breakaway that escaped after some 50 kilometres of racing.
“Honestly, I thought it [the break] was going to go to the end, but TotalEnergies wasn't rolling so it's a bit disorganised. In the end, we tried to re-mobilise with Jenthe and Bryan to try to lead him out. Finally I managed to get the victory, so it stays in the team and that’s always good.”
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Clément Venturini (Unibet Rose Rockets) secured the FDJ United Series title for the second consecutive year, finishing 15th in the 13th and final races of the season. The series was formerly known as the Coupe de France.
Starting in Saint-Jean-d’Hermine, the 198.2km course passed through several villages before reaching a landmark of Vendée cycling: Chantonnay and its famous "Côte du Gîte" climb, which has played a pivotal role in several French National Championships. The peloton then headed west to the seaside resort of Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie, a first-time coastal finish for the Tour de Vendée. The finale was contested over two large 10km laps, followed by three shorter 3km laps.
A number of large groups tried to get away in the early kilometres, but a split in the bunch finally allowed a huge break to form, with 18 riders, including Renard, quickly building a lead of more than a minute, with 50km ridden.
The gap hovered around the one-minute mark for the large group before they were reeled in after spending 87 kilometres off the front. Two riders, Léandre Huck (Van Rysel Roubaix) and Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United), countered and pulled away only to be reeled in after the first small lap.
The two French WorldTour teams, Decathlon CMA CGM and Groupama-FDJ United, put riders at the front, but it was hard to control the pace in the criterium-style finale.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
4:05:32
|
2
|
Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:0:00
|
3
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:0:00
|
4
|
Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:0:00
|
5
|
Joren Bloem (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:0:00
|
6
|
Killian Theot (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:0:00
|
7
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:0:00
|
8
|
Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:0:00
|
9
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:0:00
|
10
|
Sergi Darder Gari (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:0:00
|
11
|
Gari Ugarte Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:0:00
|
12
|
Alfred George (GBr) Elite Fondations Cycling Team
|
0:0:00
|
13
|
Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:0:00
|
14
|
Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:0:00
|
15
|
Clement Venturini (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:0:00
|
16
|
Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:0:00
|
17
|
Matteo Vercher (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:0:00
|
18
|
Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:0:00
|
19
|
Axel Bouquet (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
|
0:0:00
|
20
|
Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
|
0:0:00
|
21
|
Louis Hardouin (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:0:00
|
22
|
Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:0:00
|
23
|
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:0:00
|
24
|
Similien Hamon (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy
|
0:0:00
|
25
|
Victor Papon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
0:0:00
|
26
|
Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:0:00
|
27
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:0:04
|
28
|
Mathis Guerinel (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:0:06
|
29
|
Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:0:06
|
30
|
Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:0:08
|
31
|
Sebastian Vestergaard (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm
|
0:0:08
|
32
|
Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:0:08
|
33
|
Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:0:12
|
34
|
Pablo Lospitao Gonzalez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:0:12
|
35
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:0:12
|
36
|
Abram Stockman (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:0:12
|
37
|
Viacheslav Ivanov (Rus) Feirense - Beeceler
|
0:0:43
|
38
|
Arnaud Tendon (Swi) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:0:43
|
39
|
Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:0:43
|
40
|
Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
0:0:43
|
41
|
Stéfan Bennett (Fra) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn
|
0:0:43
|
42
|
Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
0:0:43
|
43
|
Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:0:43
|
44
|
Estanislao Calabuig Vazquez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:0:43
|
45
|
Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:1:00
|
46
|
Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:1:00
|
47
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:1:00
|
48
|
Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:1:00
|
49
|
Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:1:00
|
50
|
Clement Izquierdo (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:1:04
|
51
|
Thomas Champion (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
|
0:1:04
|
52
|
Yohann Simon (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
|
0:1:08
|
53
|
Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
|
0:1:12
|
54
|
Lucas Beneteau (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
|
0:1:12
|
55
|
Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:1:14
|
56
|
Paul Conor (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie
|
0:1:14
|
57
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:1:14
|
58
|
Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:1:14
|
59
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:1:14
|
60
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:1:14
|
61
|
Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:1:14
|
62
|
Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:1:14
|
63
|
Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:1:50
|
64
|
Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:1:53
|
65
|
Léandre Huck (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:2:04
|
66
|
Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:2:20
|
67
|
Jelle Johannink (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:2:41
|
DNF
|
Ellande Larronde (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Victor Jean (Fra) Elite Fondations Cycling Team
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Hugo Lutz-Atkinson (GBr) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Daniel Stampe (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nils Aebersold (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Boas Lysgaard (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gabriele Raccagni (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Oliver Knight (GBr) Cofidis
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alexandre Montez (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joao Tomasio (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Guilherme Mesquita (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Loris Rouiller (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Guillaume Bagou (Fra) Elite Fondations Cycling Team
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jordi Slootjes (Ned) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Adrian Fajardo Toledo (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Thomas Peyroton Dartet (Fra) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Asger Sørensen (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andreas Brixen (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Victor Johannsen (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Owen Musset (Fra) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nate Pringle (NZl) Decathlon Cma Cgm Development Team
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Aidan Buttigieg (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tommaso Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Antoine Berger (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Antoine Raugel (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jean Loup Fayolle (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Elia Blum (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mathias Sanlaville (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tom Mainguenaud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alexander Konijn (Ned) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Clément Davy (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jahkim Carty (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francisco Pereira (Por) Feirense - Beeceler
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Victor Cesar de Paula (Bra) Feirense - Beeceler
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joris Chaussinand (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Marcus Sander Hansen (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Lorenzo de Longhi (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Taj Mueller (Aus) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn
|Row 110 - Cell 2
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.