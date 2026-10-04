Tour de Vendée: Alexis Renard sprints to first professional victory of his career

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Xabier Berasategi is second and Giovanni Lonardi is third in final race of FDJ United Series

MANOSQUE, MONACO - AUGUST 23: Alexis Renard of France and Team Cofidis competes during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 2 a 214.3km from Monaco to Manosque 408m / #UCIWT / on August 23, 2026 in Manosque, Monaco. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Alexis Renard (Cofidis) in action earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Alexis Renard sprinted to victory in the Tour de Vendée, doubling up on wins this week for Cofidis this weekend after his teammate Jenthe Biermans won Cholet Agglo Tour on Saturday. It was the first professional victory for the 27-year-old Frenchman who typically is a lead-out man for Bryan Coquard.

After the final breakaway was caught inside of seven kilometres to go, teams jostled for position on two laps of the 3km finishing circuit featuring three main corners, and peppered with road furniture in between, with Cofidis making a big push to come together as a team before the final decisive corner.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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