Tour de Vendée: Alexis Renard sprints to first professional victory of his career

Alexis Renard sprinted to victory in the Tour de Vendée, doubling up on wins this week for Cofidis this weekend after his teammate Jenthe Biermans won Cholet Agglo Tour on Saturday. It was the first professional victory for the 27-year-old Frenchman who typically is a lead-out man for Bryan Coquard.

After the final breakaway was caught inside of seven kilometres to go, teams jostled for position on two laps of the 3km finishing circuit featuring three main corners, and peppered with road furniture in between, with Cofidis making a big push to come together as a team before the final decisive corner.

Xabier Berasategi (Euskatel-Euskadi) took second and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) was third in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie.

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“I was leading Bryan out again today, but I came past him a bit too quickly in the finale; when I launched, or rather, when I intended to launch him, I saw the 200m sign and thought, ‘Right, this should work’,” Renard said.

“I was strong yesterday, too. I broke my derailleur but managed to get back to the peloton from a long way back. So, we had high ambitions this weekend for the team and Bryan, and that I’m the one who won today is just incredible. It’s my first professional victory, something I’m really going to savour.”

Renard and his teammate Paul Ourselin has made their way into an early 18-rider breakaway that escaped after some 50 kilometres of racing.

“Honestly, I thought it [the break] was going to go to the end, but TotalEnergies wasn't rolling so it's a bit disorganised. In the end, we tried to re-mobilise with Jenthe and Bryan to try to lead him out. Finally I managed to get the victory, so it stays in the team and that’s always good.”

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Clément Venturini (Unibet Rose Rockets) secured the FDJ United Series title for the second consecutive year, finishing 15th in the 13th and final races of the season. The series was formerly known as the Coupe de France.

Starting in Saint-Jean-d’Hermine, the 198.2km course passed through several villages before reaching a landmark of Vendée cycling: Chantonnay and its famous "Côte du Gîte" climb, which has played a pivotal role in several French National Championships. The peloton then headed west to the seaside resort of Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie, a first-time coastal finish for the Tour de Vendée. The finale was contested over two large 10km laps, followed by three shorter 3km laps.

A number of large groups tried to get away in the early kilometres, but a split in the bunch finally allowed a huge break to form, with 18 riders, including Renard, quickly building a lead of more than a minute, with 50km ridden.

The gap hovered around the one-minute mark for the large group before they were reeled in after spending 87 kilometres off the front. Two riders, Léandre Huck (Van Rysel Roubaix) and Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United), countered and pulled away only to be reeled in after the first small lap.

The two French WorldTour teams, Decathlon CMA CGM and Groupama-FDJ United, put riders at the front, but it was hard to control the pace in the criterium-style finale.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 4:05:32 2 Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:0:00 3 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 0:0:00 4 Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:0:00 5 Joren Bloem (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets 0:0:00 6 Killian Theot (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix 0:0:00 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:0:00 8 Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies 0:0:00 9 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:0:00 10 Sergi Darder Gari (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:0:00 11 Gari Ugarte Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:0:00 12 Alfred George (GBr) Elite Fondations Cycling Team 0:0:00 13 Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:0:00 14 Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United 0:0:00 15 Clement Venturini (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets 0:0:00 16 Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Totalenergies 0:0:00 17 Matteo Vercher (Fra) Totalenergies 0:0:00 18 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:0:00 19 Axel Bouquet (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:0:00 20 Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:0:00 21 Louis Hardouin (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix 0:0:00 22 Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:0:00 23 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:0:00 24 Similien Hamon (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:0:00 25 Victor Papon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 0:0:00 26 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:0:00 27 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Cofidis 0:0:04 28 Mathis Guerinel (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix 0:0:06 29 Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta 0:0:06 30 Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets 0:0:08 31 Sebastian Vestergaard (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm 0:0:08 32 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:0:08 33 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:0:12 34 Pablo Lospitao Gonzalez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:0:12 35 Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:0:12 36 Abram Stockman (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets 0:0:12 37 Viacheslav Ivanov (Rus) Feirense - Beeceler 0:0:43 38 Arnaud Tendon (Swi) Van Rysel Roubaix 0:0:43 39 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:0:43 40 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 0:0:43 41 Stéfan Bennett (Fra) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn 0:0:43 42 Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 0:0:43 43 Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets 0:0:43 44 Estanislao Calabuig Vazquez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:0:43 45 Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:1:00 46 Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:1:00 47 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:1:00 48 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:1:00 49 Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:1:00 50 Clement Izquierdo (Fra) Cofidis 0:1:04 51 Thomas Champion (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:1:04 52 Yohann Simon (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:1:08 53 Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:1:12 54 Lucas Beneteau (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:1:12 55 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies 0:1:14 56 Paul Conor (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie 0:1:14 57 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 0:1:14 58 Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:1:14 59 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 0:1:14 60 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:1:14 61 Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:1:14 62 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies 0:1:14 63 Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix 0:1:50 64 Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:1:53 65 Léandre Huck (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix 0:2:04 66 Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:2:20 67 Jelle Johannink (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets 0:2:41 DNF Ellande Larronde (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 67 - Cell 2 DNF Victor Jean (Fra) Elite Fondations Cycling Team Row 68 - Cell 2 DNF Hugo Lutz-Atkinson (GBr) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn Row 69 - Cell 2 DNF Daniel Stampe (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm Row 70 - Cell 2 DNF Nils Aebersold (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team Row 71 - Cell 2 DNF Boas Lysgaard (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm Row 72 - Cell 2 DNF Gabriele Raccagni (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 73 - Cell 2 DNF Oliver Knight (GBr) Cofidis Row 74 - Cell 2 DNF Victor Guernalec (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy Row 75 - Cell 2 DNF Alexandre Montez (Por) Feirense - Beeceler Row 76 - Cell 2 DNF Joao Tomasio (Por) Feirense - Beeceler Row 77 - Cell 2 DNF Guilherme Mesquita (Por) Feirense - Beeceler Row 78 - Cell 2 DNF Loris Rouiller (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team Row 79 - Cell 2 DNF Guillaume Bagou (Fra) Elite Fondations Cycling Team Row 80 - Cell 2 DNF Jordi Slootjes (Ned) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn Row 81 - Cell 2 DNF Adrian Fajardo Toledo (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 82 - Cell 2 DNF Thomas Peyroton Dartet (Fra) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn Row 83 - Cell 2 DNF Asger Sørensen (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm Row 84 - Cell 2 DNF Andreas Brixen (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm Row 85 - Cell 2 DNF Victor Johannsen (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm Row 86 - Cell 2 DNF Owen Musset (Fra) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn Row 87 - Cell 2 DNF Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy Row 88 - Cell 2 DNF Nate Pringle (NZl) Decathlon Cma Cgm Development Team Row 89 - Cell 2 DNF Aidan Buttigieg (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta Row 90 - Cell 2 DNF Tommaso Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 91 - Cell 2 DNF Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 92 - Cell 2 DNF Antoine Berger (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 Row 93 - Cell 2 DNF Antoine Raugel (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 94 - Cell 2 DNF Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 95 - Cell 2 DNF Jean Loup Fayolle (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy Row 96 - Cell 2 DNF Elia Blum (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team Row 97 - Cell 2 DNF Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy Row 98 - Cell 2 DNF Mathias Sanlaville (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy Row 99 - Cell 2 DNF Tom Mainguenaud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur Row 100 - Cell 2 DNF Alexander Konijn (Ned) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur Row 101 - Cell 2 DNF Clément Davy (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur Row 102 - Cell 2 DNF Jahkim Carty (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur Row 103 - Cell 2 DNF Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 104 - Cell 2 DNF Francisco Pereira (Por) Feirense - Beeceler Row 105 - Cell 2 DNF Victor Cesar de Paula (Bra) Feirense - Beeceler Row 106 - Cell 2 DNF Joris Chaussinand (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy Row 107 - Cell 2 DNS Marcus Sander Hansen (Den) Bhs-Pl Beton Bornholm Row 108 - Cell 2 DNS Lorenzo de Longhi (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino Row 109 - Cell 2 DNS Taj Mueller (Aus) Eurocyclingtrips - Ccn Row 110 - Cell 2

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