Tour de Luxembourg: Pepijn Reinderink holds off late-race chase to secure stage 3 breakaway victory

Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-QuickStep) surged from a decisive breakaway and held off a late-race chase to win solo on stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Reinderink got away from his breakaway rivals with 7km remaining and held a slim lead all the way to the finish, crossing the line just one second ahead of runner-up Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike) and third-placed Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies), while his teammate Mattéo Vercher finished in fourth at four seconds back.

Piganzoli moved up four places in the overall classification and now leads the race by six seconds over Gachignard and nine seconds over Vercher.

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Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg was a challenging 179.6km route from Wiltz to Diekirch that included climbs over Um Knupp, Montée de Knaphoscheid, and again over Um Knupp before entering two finishing circuits with two climbs over Montée de Haemerich and Montée de Seitert, each before dropping to the finish in the city of Diekirch.

After winning the previous day's stage 2, Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) started in the overall race lead by just four seconds ahead of both Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech).

Multiple attacks in the first few kilometres of the race that caused splits among the peloton but it wasn't until 35km in that a large breakaway cleared the field that included Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Noah Ramsay (Alpecin-Premier Tech Development), Antoine L'Hote (Decathlon CMA CGM), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek), Gil Gelders and Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-QuickStep), Pietro Mattio (Visma-Lease a Bike), Pierre Thierry (TotalEnergies) and Leo Hayter (Modern Adventure Pro).

The breakaway continued to gain time en route toward the second ascent, Montée de Knaphoscheid, and still had 1:45 on the peloton as they reached the third climb, Um Knupp.

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A chase group joined the first group to form a larger 19-rider breakaway that also included Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Decathlon CMA CGM), Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek), Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-EasyPost), Gauthier Servranckx (Soudal Quick-Step Devo), Tijmen Graat and Timo Kielich (Visma), Thomas Gachignard and Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies), and Eike Behrens(Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur).

And four more riders were chasing them at roughly one minute back, including Samuel Flórez (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling), Joshua Gudnitz and Sebastian Nielsen (Team ColoQuick), and Luc Wirtgen (Tudor Pro Cycling).

As the front group hit the circuit, however, it split apart over the Montée de Haemerich. Arrieta surged, bringing Reinderink with him, and the pair raced into the final lap with a small lead, while Gachignard bridged across on the Montée de Seitert, and Piganzoli surged across as well.

On the last climb over the Montée de Haemerich, Reinderink had enough left to attack again and, this time, open a small gap on a chasing Gachignard. However, he looked over his shoulder and saw Piganzoli and Vercher were in hot pursuit, with Arrieta, Oomen and Behrens just 10 seconds behind with just 3km to go.

Over the top, Reinderink crested seven seconds ahead of now-three chasers - Piganzoli, Gachignard and Vercher - and plummeted to the Diekirch finish line to take the victory.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider Time 1 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 4:07:30 2 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:00:01 3 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:01 4 Mattéo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:04 5 Igor Arrieta (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:00:11 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:00:17 7 Eike Behrens (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:00:23 8 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team 0:00:23 9 Tijmen Graat (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:38 10 Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:01:10 11 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team 0:01:43 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:01:43 13 Noah Ramsay (Gbr) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:02:49 14 Gauthier Servranckx (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:02:50 15 Leo Hayter (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:03:12 16 Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:03:12 17 Pierre Thierry (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:03:16 18 Timo Kielich (Bel) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:03:16 19 Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:03:16 20 Senne Thonnon (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise 0:04:36 21 Pietro Mattio (Ita) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:05:04 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 0:05:04 23 Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise 0:05:17 24 Maxime Vezie (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy 0:05:17 25 David Domínguez (Esp) Feira dos Sofás-Boavista 0:05:17 26 Samuel Flórez (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:05:17 27 Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise 0:06:27 28 Malte Hellerup (Den) Team ColoQuick 0:06:27 29 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) REMBE | rad-net 0:06:27 30 Oscar Rota (Ita) Feira dos Sofás-Boavista 0:06:27 31 Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:06:27 32 Larry Valvasori (Lux) Luxembourg 0:06:27 33 Morten Aalling Nørtoft (Den) Team ColoQuick 0:06:30 34 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:07:02 35 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM Team 0:07:02 36 Moritz Mauss (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:07:02 37 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 0:07:02 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:07:02 39 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:07:02 40 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:07:02 41 Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:07:02 42 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM Team 0:07:02 43 Per Strand Hagenes (Nor) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:07:02 44 Alexandre Kess (Lux) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:07:02 45 Miguel Heidemann (Ger) REMBE | rad-net 0:07:02 46 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:07:02 47 Pedro Silva (Por) Feira dos Sofás-Boavista 0:07:02 48 Théophile Vassal (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team 0:07:02 49 Lenaic Langella (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy 0:07:02 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:07:02 51 Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team 0:07:07 52 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:07:07 53 Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:07:07 54 Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:07:07 55 Axel Mariault (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy 0:07:07 56 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:07:20 DNF Bart Kortleve (Ned) Metec-SOLARWATT p/b Mantel - DNS Adrià Pericas (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG - DNS Tobias Aagaard Hansen (Den) Team ColoQuick -

General classification after stage 3