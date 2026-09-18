Tour de Luxembourg: Pepijn Reinderink holds off late-race chase to secure stage 3 breakaway victory

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Davide Piganzoli surges into the overall race lead

Pepijn Reinderink wins stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg
Pepijn Reinderink wins stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-QuickStep) surged from a decisive breakaway and held off a late-race chase to win solo on stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Reinderink got away from his breakaway rivals with 7km remaining and held a slim lead all the way to the finish, crossing the line just one second ahead of runner-up Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike) and third-placed Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies), while his teammate Mattéo Vercher finished in fourth at four seconds back.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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