Bretagne Classic: Alex Aranburu takes WorldTour victory for Cofidis after decisive attack in final kilometres

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Alexander Kamp takes second and Alessandro Borgo is third in Plouay

Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) wins Bretagne Classic 2026 in Plouay
Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) wins Bretagne Classic 2026 in Plouay (Image credit: Getty Images)
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In a dynamic and aggressive race, Alex Aranburu put in a decisive attack just inside the final 2km of the race to win the Bretagne Classic CIC in Plouay. The Cofidis rider jumped from a lead front group that formed after the breakaway was caught with six kilometres to go.

Alexander Kamp (Uno-X Mobility) gave chase solo but was not able to catch the Spaniard and took second, crossing the line four seconds later. Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious) was third, from the 11-rider front group.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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