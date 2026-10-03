Cholet Agglo Tour: Jenthe Biermans wins from break after massive pull from teammate Bryan Coquard

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Matyáš Kopecký is second and Axel Huens takes third from four-rider break

Jenthe Biermans of Cofidis wins 2026 Cholet Agglo Tour
(Image credit: M. Vaning / LNC / Cofidis)
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Benefitting from the work of Cofidis teammate Bryan Coquard, Jenthe Biermans outsprinted his breakaway companions to win Cholet Agglo Tour on Saturday.  

Coquard initiated the four-rider break with 18 kilometres to go and then buried himself for his teammate. The move also included Matyáš Kopecký (Unibet Rose Rochets) and Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United), who would take second and third, respectively, as Coquard celebrated his teammate’s victory crossing the line in fourth place.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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