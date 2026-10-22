Tour de France Femmes Director Marion Rousse reveals route for 2027 race, with overall finish onAugust 7 on the Puy de Dôme

Race organisers ASO have said that they will follow the lead of local authorities regarding the possible presence of spectators on the Puy de Dôme for the final stage of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes.

In the equivalent 2023 men's event, spectators were prohibited by the authorities on the entirety of the same climb because the site is of special ecological interest.

While the 2023 stage itself saw a thrilling duel unfold on the climb between top favourites Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, the absence of fans made for a bizarre spectacle, reminiscent of the 2020 Tour de France, where spectators were also banned from many climbs and much of the route because of COVID-19.

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The question is arguably even more relevant for the 2027 Tour de France Femmes as the Puy de Dôme is the final climb of the final stage of the race, wheras in 2023, the men's Tour then continued for another 10 days before its final showdown in the Alps and Vosges.

Tour de France Femmes race director Marion Rousse told reporters at the race presentation that local authorities would decide on the question of spectators, but insisted, too, that the organisers were merely "tenants of the course" - in other words, they were not permanently attached to it - and as such were very aware of the need to take care of it as well as possible.

"I am sure we're going to take good note of what happened in the Tour finish with [Tadej] Pogačar and [Jonas] Vingegaard; that was very special," Rousse told reporters after the presentation.

In 2023, she recalled, "We went from a race atmosphere at the foot of the col which was full of people, an enormous crowd and suddenly there was absolutely nothing. It was something that both riders and TV commentators really noticed."

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Without going into any detail, Rousse promised that "it will be different" this time around.

"An announcement will be made this evening at Puy de Dôme by the regional department because we have done a second race presentation there.

"But we're very conscious about the fact we are simply tenants of the route, and we definitely want this mountain to be preserved as it always has been. So what happens there will be under the direction of the local authorities."

As for the start of the Tour de France Femmes in Scotland and the two stages through England and Wales, Rousse described it as a "historic event".

"It's the first Grand Départ outside France where both the men's and women's Tours start in the same country, and that is already exceptional.

"We really feel that Great Britain wants to develop the women's sport at the same level as men's sport, so there will be equality for men and women in the Grand Départ, three days for both in the same country. That's wonderful."

Rousse said that she had first been inspired by the idea of racing in Great Britain for the Tour De France Femmes by watching the equivalent men's race in 2014 on TV and seeing just how large the crowds were that year. She had, she said, never seen so many people watching the race.

Taking that year's event as inspiration for a Tour de France Femmes Grand Départ in the UK, she said that "I've had this idea in my head for years.

"So when you're telling me that it's time for our race to be there in a few months time, that's marvellous, we're really looking forward to it.

"I truly think the Grand Départ in Great Britain will mark a 'before' and 'after' for the Tour de France Femmes."

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