Local authorities to decide if spectators allowed on Puy de Dôme climb in Tour de France Femmes, say organisers

News
By
Published

Final Tour de France Femmes stage taking place on ecologically protected mountain site where spectators were banned in 2023 Tour

Tour de France Femmes Director Marion Rousse reveals route for 2027 race, with overall finish onAugust 7 on the Puy de Dôme
Tour de France Femmes Director Marion Rousse reveals route for 2027 race, with overall finish onAugust 7 on the Puy de Dôme (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

Race organisers ASO have said that they will follow the lead of local authorities regarding the possible presence of spectators on the Puy de Dôme for the final stage of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes.

In the equivalent 2023 men's event, spectators were prohibited by the authorities on the entirety of the same climb because the site is of special ecological interest.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.