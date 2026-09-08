American Criterium Cup: Skylar Schneider and Justin Williams secure titles with top 10s at Giro Della Montagna

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Barbara Guarischi and Preston Eye sizzle in St. Louis with victories in final race of series

Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) finished eighth at Giro Della Montagna and secured the men&#039;s overall title at 2026 American Criterium Cup
Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) finished eighth at Giro Della Montagna and secured the men's overall title at 2026 American Criterium Cup (Image credit: Marcus Janzow / American Criterium Cup)
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L39ION of Los Angeles duo Skylar Schneider and Justin Williams sealed overall titles for the American Criterium Cup on Monday in St. Louis, Missouri, both finishing in the top 10 at the Giro Della Montagna one-day race.

Both elite fields provided exciting sprint finishes and first-time winners, WorldTour rider Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) exploding past series favourites to win the sixth and final round of the series in the women's race, while Preston Eye (Clif Family Drifters) was the best in the men's sprint finish.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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