The Sarah Gigante comeback is finally on – Australian climber named for first race in over a year

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Gigante to line up at the Faun Tour this week after long and disrupted recovery from broken femur

SAINT-FRANCOIS LONGCHAMP, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal crosses the finish line during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 8 a 111.9km stage from Chambery to Saint-Francois Longchamp - Col de la Madeleine 1986m / #UCIWWT / on August 02, 2025 in Saint-Francois Longchamp, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sarah Gigante at last year's Tour de France Femmes - the last race she rode (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) will make her long-awaited comeback this week, returning to racing on Thursday after an injury absence of more than a year.

The Australian climber last pinned on a race number on August 3, 2025, when she rounded out the Tour de France Femmes in sixth place overall. Less than two seeks later, she broke her femur in a training crash, and she has suffered a series of setbacks in her recovery from it.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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