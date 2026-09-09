UCI Gravel World Series: Elizabeth Hermolle and Jenson Young win at Graean Cymru
North Wales event runs with distinct days of racing for women's and men's elite races
Elizabeth Hermolle and British champion Jenson Young claimed victory at the UCI Gravel World Series race, Graean Cymru.
Hermolle claimed the win solo at Saturday's 113km elite women's race in Wales ahead of Abi Smith in second and Ruby Carleton in third.
Young was the elite men's victor ahead of Alentejo Gravel winner Lukas Malezsewski while Ben Thomas sprinted to third.
The race past Brenig Reservoir and through Clocaenog Forest was one of two UCI Gravel World Series races last weekend, with The Wolf also in Denmark. That was won by Romy Kasper and Andreas Stokbro Nielsen.
As part of the UCI Gravel World Series both races provided riders with the opportunity to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships, which is being held in Nannup, Western Australia on October 10 and 11.
Full official results were not available at the time of publication, further updates shall be made when they are.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.