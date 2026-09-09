UCI Gravel World Series: Elizabeth Hermolle and Jenson Young win at Graean Cymru

A group at the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2025, with Graean Cymru a qualifying race for the 2026 rainbow jersey race to be held in Western Australia

Elizabeth Hermolle and British champion Jenson Young claimed victory at the UCI Gravel World Series race, Graean Cymru.

Hermolle claimed the win solo at Saturday's 113km elite women's race in Wales ahead of Abi Smith in second and Ruby Carleton in third.

Young was the elite men's victor ahead of Alentejo Gravel winner Lukas Malezsewski while Ben Thomas sprinted to third.

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The race past Brenig Reservoir and through Clocaenog Forest was one of two UCI Gravel World Series races last weekend, with The Wolf also in Denmark. That was won by Romy Kasper and Andreas Stokbro Nielsen.

As part of the UCI Gravel World Series both races provided riders with the opportunity to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships, which is being held in Nannup, Western Australia on October 10 and 11.

Full official results were not available at the time of publication, further updates shall be made when they are.