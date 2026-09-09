UCI Gravel World Series: Elizabeth Hermolle and Jenson Young win at Graean Cymru

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North Wales event runs with distinct days of racing for women's and men's elite races

A pack of riders pictured in action during the women elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Saturday 11 October 2025, in Maastricht, The Netherlands. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
A group at the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2025, with Graean Cymru a qualifying race for the 2026 rainbow jersey race to be held in Western Australia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hermolle and British champion Jenson Young claimed victory at the UCI Gravel World Series race, Graean Cymru.

Hermolle claimed the win solo at Saturday's 113km elite women's race in Wales ahead of Abi Smith in second and Ruby Carleton in third.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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