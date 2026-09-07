'Most important thing is they get along well now' – Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel lead Belgium at World Championships with communication the key for national coach

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Two-time champion Lotte Kopecky returns to Worlds as Pauwels and Willems confirm eight-man and six-woman selections for road races on September 26 and 27

Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert shake hands on the start line of the 2026 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert will lead Belgium's hopes at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, with national coach Serge Pauwels confirming the six riders who will support them in the elite men's road race on Monday.

Joining the two superstars on the start line on September 27 will be Tiesj Benoot, Quinten Hermans, Thibau Nys, Alec Segaert, Maxim Van Gils, and Gianni Vermeersch, with the latter two being trade teammates of Evenepoel's at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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