'Waking up at 5am to go race our bikes – that's easy' – Megan Guarnier picks up where she left off in Philadelphia Cycling Classic

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Megan Guarnier at the front of the peloton during the 2026 Philadelphia Cycling Classic
Megan Guarnier leads the 2026 Philadelphia Cycling Classic on the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Marco Quezada/Philadelphia Cycling Classic)

For Megan Guarnier, holding a top position in the peloton while powering up the 16% gradients of the Manayunk Wall five times in the Philadelphia Cycling Classic was the easy part. She had already spent the last five years scaling a mountain of loss and grief while raising two young boys.

"Momming to two boys is a full-time, exhausting position! So actually coming to a bike race like this is a bit of a vacation," Guarnier tells Cyclingnews after the race.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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