Vuelta a España: Matthew Brennan makes it four with another scorching sprint to win stage 16

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Visma-Lease a Bike youngster benefits from another top-tier lead-out from Wout van Aert

PALOS DE LA FRONTERA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 08: Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 16 a 181.1km stage from Cortegana to Monasterio de La Rabida - Palos de la Frontera / #UCIWT / on September 08, 2026 in Palos de la Frontera, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Brennan raises four fingers to indicate the number of stages he has now won in this Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthew Brennan used a picture-perfect lead-out by Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wout van Aert to win stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, the British rider adding a fourth individual stage win at this Grand Tour.

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) went second and Vito Braet (Lotto-Intermarche) took third in the bunch sprint on the Atlantic coast in La Rabida.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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