'It's not like we can block him off with one kilometre to go' - Runner-up Bryan Coquard recognises Matthew Brennan poses major challenge in Vuelta a España sprints

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French sprinter easily out-gunned for second time by Visma-Lease a Bike racer

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) talks to the media prior to stage 16
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) talks to the media prior to stage 16, where he netted a runner-up position (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryan Coquard has 56 wins in his palmares and at 34, the experienced French sprinter only recently clinched his first Grand Tour stage victory in the ongoing Vuelta a España. But the Cofidis fastman recognised at the finish at La Rábida on Tuesday that despite his top condition, when it comes to defeating Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) in Spain, the Briton is seemingly in a class of his own right now.

Already beaten into second place by Brennan in Lorca on stage 11, receiving a faultless lead out by Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert, Coquard was once again unable to stop the Visma-Lease a Bike fastman from dealing out a repeat blow six days later.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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