Vuelta a España stage 16 LIVE: Can anyone challenge Visma-Lease a bike's sprinting dominance?

Cortegana to La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera, 181.1 km

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Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) wons stage 15 of the 2026 Vuelta a España in Cordoba, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
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It looks like for the sprinters today, with the vast majority of the 181.1km between Cortegana and La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera all downhill.
The race rolls out at 1:05pm local time.

Good morning and welcome to stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, we’ll be bringing you live coverage throughout the day.

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