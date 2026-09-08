Vuelta a España stage 16 LIVE: Can anyone challenge Visma-Lease a bike's sprinting dominance?
Cortegana to La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera, 181.1 km
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Race Situation
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It looks like for the sprinters today, with the vast majority of the 181.1km between Cortegana and La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera all downhill.
The race rolls out at 1:05pm local time.
Good morning and welcome to stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, we’ll be bringing you live coverage throughout the day.
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