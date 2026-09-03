Tactically perfect and on the offensive like never before – Enric Mas drops all his rivals at the Vuelta a España, but he must keep attacking – Analysis

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After three times being runner-up at his home race, Spanish rider finds his career best and continues to control the red jersey race

Enric Mas on the podium in the red jersey
Mas leads the Vuelta a España on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In years gone by, the words Movistar and tactical masterclass were incompatible, polar opposites, an oxymoron even. Rightly questioned on several occasions for how they approached the biggest races and utilised their multiple leaders, on today's stage 12 of the Vuelta a España, the Spanish team completely flipped the script, executing a perfect plan with their figurehead Enric Mas gaining time on all of his rivals and strengthening his hold on the GC leader's red jersey.

And for Mas too, this 2026 race has been a complete reversal of his previous outcomes and experiences from the Vuelta. Always the bridesmaid, Mas is a three-time runner-up and has finished in the top six on six occasions at the Vuelta, but before this ongoing edition, he had never really looked like he would win his home race.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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