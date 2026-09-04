'I want to write my own story' – Who is Jakob Omrzel? Meet the next Slovenian star who's not interested in comparisons to Pogačar and Roglič

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20-year-old storms into the spotlight with maiden stage win at Vuelta a España

Jakob Omrzel racing stage 12 of Vuelta a España 2026
Omrzel announced himself to the world at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any Slovenian prospect who emerges as a top climber will naturally be compared to the two modern greats still operating in the peloton, five-time Grand Tour winner Primož Roglič and five-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar, but for Jakob Omrzel, who announced himself with a victory at the Vuelta a España on Thursday, he's more interested in forging his own path.

In quite stunning fashion and with the help of Bahrain Victorious teammates Pello Bilbao and Santiago Buitrago, Omrzel stormed to his maiden Grand Tour win on debut in Calar Alto, conquering the summit finish and breaking Pogačar's benchmark to become the youngest Slovenian GT stage winner in history.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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