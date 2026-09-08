'This is a big stepping stone' - Matthew Brennan eyes Great Britain start of 2027 Tour de France after racking up fourth Vuelta a España success

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'I've already booked my holiday' Briton discards last-minute change of heart over non-participation in World Championships.

A general view of the stage 16 sprint at the Vuelta a España
A general view of the stage 16 sprint at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España is often seen as a springboard for greater things in Grand Tour racing, and after his latest triumph in Spain on Tuesday, up-and-coming British fastman Matthew Brennan has now confirmed that he'd like to see what he can do in the biggest stage race of them all next summer.

At La Rábida on stage 16, Brennan showed no sign of losing any of his rampant superiority in the Vuelta's earlier sprints, despite this being the longest single period of racing the 21-year-old has ever done.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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