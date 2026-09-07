Paula Blasi and Mavi García co-lead powerful Spanish squad for Road World Championships

News
By
Published

Juan Ayuso and Enric Mas head the men's lineup, with Alex Aranburu a surprise omission

2025 Road World Championships: Paula Blasi (L) takes bronze in the U23 Road Race
2025 Road World Championships: Paula Blasi (L) takes bronze in the U23 Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain is set to field one of the most powerful squads for the elite women's road race in the upcoming UCI Road World Championships, as Paula Blasi, the breakthrough rider of the 2025 season, joins forces with experienced veteran Mavi García in the elite event for the first time.

Both Blasi and García, who is 19 years the youngster's senior, were bronze medallists for Spain in Kigali last year: Blasi in the U23 road race, García in the equivalent elite event and they will likely be a formidable duo for Spain at this year's Worlds. As trade teammates at UAE Team L'IMAD, the two have had plenty of opportunities to race together, including at the Tour de France Femmes, giving them extra knowledge of their fellow competitor's strengths and weaknesses.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.