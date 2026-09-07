Paula Blasi and Mavi García co-lead powerful Spanish squad for Road World Championships

Spain is set to field one of the most powerful squads for the elite women's road race in the upcoming UCI Road World Championships, as Paula Blasi, the breakthrough rider of the 2025 season, joins forces with experienced veteran Mavi García in the elite event for the first time.

Both Blasi and García, who is 19 years the youngster's senior, were bronze medallists for Spain in Kigali last year: Blasi in the U23 road race, García in the equivalent elite event and they will likely be a formidable duo for Spain at this year's Worlds. As trade teammates at UAE Team L'IMAD, the two have had plenty of opportunities to race together, including at the Tour de France Femmes, giving them extra knowledge of their fellow competitor's strengths and weaknesses.

Spain's elite men's lineup is also a notable mix of youth and experience, with Juan Ayuso, 23, and Enric Mas, 31, offering multiple options for the road race.

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However, there was no room in Spain's lineup for Alex Aranburu despite the Basque all-rounder taking a notable recent victory at the Bretagne Classic. Aranburu also holds some top results in previous editions of the Canadian WorldTour races, including eighth in Montréal last year and third in the same race in 2023.

National trainer and former World Champion Alejandro Valverde has instead opted for Carlos Verona, Raúl García Pierna, Ivan Romeo, Spanish National Champion Marcel Camprubí, Igor Arrieta and Markel Beloki to back Enric Mas and Ayuso. Romeo and Pablo Castrillo, both currently racing La Vuelta with Movistar, will also represent Spain in the time trial.

"It's a well-balanced team with riders for every kind of scenario," Valverde said in a Spanish Cycling Federation press release.

"Ayuso is the leader together with Enric, because it's better to have two options rather than one, and Enric is showing that he's going to be at the Worlds in very good condition after La Vuelta."

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Whilst Ayuso's performance in the two upcoming Canadian WorldTour one-day races will be fundamental to judge his current form after a Tour where he began to fade towards the finale, Mas is leading the Vuelta a España with just six days left to race.

"We've got a great opportunity to do very well," Valverde said, indirectly referring to the absence of the arch-favourite Tadej Pogačar due to his crash and injuries in the Vuelta.

"We have to go out looking for every chance we can take, and it's a very open Worlds. Mas is in great shape, and he could be decisive in the critical moments."

In the women's race and since Kigali last year, Blasi has raised the bar on multiple occasions this season, as proven by currently ranking second in the UCI rider standings, whilst her win in Amstel Gold is likely a major source of motivation for the equally hilly Canadian World Championships course.

García, meanwhile, looks to be hitting great form with a second place recently at the Kreizh Breizh Elites Féminin one-day race in France. The 42-year-old also recently decided against retiring after this season and has extended her current UAE contract until the end of 2027.

Blasi and García will be joined by reigning Spanish national road and TT champion Mireia Benito, Usoa Ostolaza, Sara Martín and Sandra Alonso in the elite women's road race, whilst Blasi and Benito will also be taking part in the equivalent time trial.

"We're counting both on Mavi's experience, said national trainer Gema Pascual, "and on the breakthrough talent of Paula."

"Mavi knows what it means to get on the podium at the Worlds, and she's always prepared very well for these events, while Paula's doing an amazing season."

"Mireia, Sara, Usoa and Sandra are all great all-rounders, so we've got a very compact, cohesive block of riders. We'll have to make the most of it."

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