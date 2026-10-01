'We'll show people we can train in short sleeves all year round' – Why the first-ever Vuelta a las Islas Canarias stage race is finally happening next January

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First professional race of 2027 to start with four-day format, with long-term goal of six

The island of Tenerife
The island of Tenerife (Image credit: Getty Images)

The arrival of a new race of any description always sparks interest amongst fans, but when it is set to open the UCI pro racing calendar for the year, like the new Vuelta a las Islas Canarias will do next January, there's arguably even more intrigue.

Set to be run for four days from January 14-17, the Canary Islands stage race will be the first ever to be held on the Spanish archipelago, situated roughly 1,000 kilometres south of the mainland and frequently used by both professionals and amateurs alike for warm weather and altitude training camps.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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