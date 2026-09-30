'I do not believe the first is in a mountain stage' – Rare breakaway win for Petr Rikunov in Tour de Langkawi and an 'impossible' return to the KOM jersey

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Big win for Continental rider

Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) on the podium after winning stage 4 of the 2026 Tour de Langkawi
Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

All Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) had to do was stay out front for the first 9km of the 2026 Tour de Langkawi to sweep up the first and only climbing points available that day and don the Bubbles King of the Mountain jersey on stage 1.

"It was my easiest job, maybe of all my career," joked Rikunov at the post-stage media conference that day.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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