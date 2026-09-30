'I do not believe the first is in a mountain stage' – Rare breakaway win for Petr Rikunov in Tour de Langkawi and an 'impossible' return to the KOM jersey

All Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) had to do was stay out front for the first 9km of the 2026 Tour de Langkawi to sweep up the first and only climbing points available that day and don the Bubbles King of the Mountain jersey on stage 1.

"It was my easiest job, maybe of all my career," joked Rikunov at the post-stage media conference that day.

What he didn't expect to be easy, however, was wearing it again, explaining that with the long finishing climbs starting on the very next stage, "to keep the jersey I think is impossible".

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And yes, he did lose it on stage 2, but it came right back to him on Wednesday. What's more, to get it back, he took an even bigger prize, the victory on stage 4.

"It's my first time here, and before it happened my personal goal is to win a stage here, but I do not believe the first is in a mountain stage," said Rikunov, who is not a rider you would categorise as a climber but more a breakaway rider or sprinter.

In fact, if Rikunov had more of a reputation on the climbs or had been too close to the top riders on the first climbing stage to Gunung Jerai – rather than 28th and more than five minutes back from the winner – he probably would never have had the opportunity to claim the victory.

The team of race leader Lennart Jasch, Tudor Pro Cycling, was only content to give the break such a solid advantage because they weren't an overall threat.

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"Before the last climb, when I saw the gap was two minutes and 30 seconds, for me it was a surprise because the peloton style was just easy and we had a chance for the win in the breakaway," said Rikunov. "The last 5km, I believed it was for the win today."

As the three out front – Rikunov, Javier Ibanez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies) – were about a kilometre from the line, the Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu rider sensed that there was an earlier opportunity than he'd first anticipated.

"I wanted to sprint with guys, but in the last kilometres I see the guys' limit, and I think I see a good chance for an attack," said Rikunov.

And he certainly made the most of it, surging toward the line and never for a second looking like there was a chance he would be caught. He even had time to sit up and celebrate before Ibanez crossed the line three seconds back and Jousseaume was nine seconds in arrears.

It was the first UCI victory for the season for Rikunov, the first time the breakaway prevailed at the race and the first victory for one of the race's Continental squads.

That win, and the shift back into the KOM jersey, has left Rikunov with a renewed perspective. While he may not have initially believed there was any chance of taking maximum points for the jersey on the climb, Wednesday proved him wrong.

"Today again I was in this jersey, and I think it's possible the next day to continue fighting for this jersey, [to] keep it," said Rikunov.

*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.