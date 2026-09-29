'And you didn't see me!' - Under-the-radar Mads Pedersen almost nets a medal with World Championships 'gamble'

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Defensive tactic almost nets a medal on a course that didn’t suit the Danish star

Mads Pedersen (Denmark) during the Men&#039;s Elite road race at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships, Montreal, Canada. (Picture by Chris Auld/SWpix.com)
(Image credit: (Picture by Chris Auld/SWpix.com))

Mads Pedersen (Denmark) seemed to be out of the fight for a good result several times in the Montreal World Championships road race, but the 2019 World Champion raced defensively, staying within his own limits and using his stamina to return to the earlier attackers on the final lap to still race for the medals, finishing sixth on the line, 14 seconds behind World Champion Brandon McNulty (USA).

Danish national coach Michael Mørkøv, a crucial part of the 2019 selection that delivered Pedersen’s rainbow jersey, had laid the plan that his star shouldn’t be seen until the end and only show up in the final.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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