GP Québec and Montréal organisers 'ready to have women's races' but there are still questions of funding

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'The Worlds will let us have a leverage for the discussion for the women's in the near future' says race general manager

General shot of the peloton during 2025 GP de Montréal
The WorldTour races in Québec and Montréal have never included women's events (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et Montréal are theoretically "ready to have women's races" alongside the men's WorldTour events, but still have steps to make regarding the financing and logistics of any additional events.

Montréal hosted a round of the women's World Cup – a one-day race series that was the precursor to the Women's WorldTour – between 1998 and 2009, but when the Québec and Montréal WorldTour races were launched in 2010, they were only for the men's peloton.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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