Message in a bottle? Belgium get around lack of radios at World Championships with unique strategy

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Sporza get wind of communication method after finding message taped to bidon during under-23 race

Image of Niels Driesen (Belgium) with a message on his bidon showing the time gap
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships present several unique challenges for teams in that the use of race radios is prohibited, making communication between the team cars and the riders especially difficult in the chaos of a road race. Most teams will send riders back to the cars for advice, but there is limited time to chat when the race is on.

Belgium - with favourites for the elite races in Lotte Kopecky for the women and Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert in the men's field - have a special method: taping messages to riders' bottles.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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