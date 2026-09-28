Rad Dirt Fest: Lauren De Crescenzo now five-for-five while Torbjørn Røed best in men's two-rider sprint

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Colorado-based riders dominate 110-mile high-elevation contest

Torbjørn Røed wins 2026 Life Time Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad, Colorado
Torbjørn Røed wins 2026 Life Time Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad, Colorado (Image credit: Life Time)
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Torbjørn Røed (Trek Driftless) and Lauren De Crescenzo (The Feed-Argonaut-Castelli-Maxxis) continued personal hot streaks with victories at the Life Time Rad Dirt Fest on Saturday.

Røed was now two-for-two in his new Norwegian gravel champion's jersey, following his top spot at Lauf Gravel Worlds in Nebraska with this elite men's win in Trinidad, Colorado.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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