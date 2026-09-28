Rad Dirt Fest: Lauren De Crescenzo now five-for-five while Torbjørn Røed best in men's two-rider sprint
Colorado-based riders dominate 110-mile high-elevation contest
Torbjørn Røed (Trek Driftless) and Lauren De Crescenzo (The Feed-Argonaut-Castelli-Maxxis) continued personal hot streaks with victories at the Life Time Rad Dirt Fest on Saturday.
Røed was now two-for-two in his new Norwegian gravel champion's jersey, following his top spot at Lauf Gravel Worlds in Nebraska with this elite men's win in Trinidad, Colorado.
The decisive move for men was made two miles from the finish of the 110-mile race, Røed going six seconds ahead of USA's Keegan Swirbul in a two-up finish. New Zealand's Caleb Bottcher came in 10 minutes later to round out the podium.
"Altitude races are always tougher and Keegan Swirbul made it a battle. Happy I was able to time it perfectly and catch you at the last km," Røed said on Instagram.
The Rad Dirt Fest began in 2021, where De Crescenzo took her first victory, and she's never lost in her four other starts, only missing the event in 2022, now dubbed 'the queen' of the Rad Dirt Fest.
The five-time winner finished solo, 20 minutes ahead of Hannah Shell in second place. New Zealand's Charlotte Clark was just a couple of minutes.
Both De Crescenzo and Røed are part of the Grand Prix this year, but no points were scored for the series. The race was last included as part of the Life Time Grand Prix two years ago and will return to the series in 2027, part of seven races from April to October.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Lauren de Crescenzo (USA)
|
6:09:58
|
2
|
Hannah Shell (USA)
|
6:29:29
|
3
|
Charlotte Clarke (NZL)
|
6:31:20
|
4
|
Lindsey Herman (USA)
|
6:50:28
|
5
|
Berta Gras (SPA)
|
7:06:00
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Torbjørn Andre Røed (Nor)
|
5:03:06
|
2
|
Keegan Swirbul (USA)
|
5:03:12
|
3
|
Caleb Bottcher (NZL)
|
5:13:55
|
4
|
Alex Marr (USA)
|
5:33:57
|
5
|
Carter Sheley (USA)
|
5:42:05
|
6
|
Carter Sheley (USA)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|
0:01:19
|
8
|
Martins Blums (Lat)
|
0:01:19
|
9
|
Cole Paton (USA)
|
0:01:19
|
10
|
Alexey Vermeulen (USA)
|
0:01:19
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack.
On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.
She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.
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