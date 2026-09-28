'Big opportunity' – Abel Balderstone sets the scene to make a mark at Le Tour de Langkawi ahead of transfer to UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Serguros RGA) grits his teeth and pushes through to the finish line on Gunung Jerai to take second place

There are big things ahead for Abel Balderstone, with the Spanish Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider having signed a contract with UAE Team Emirates-XRG for the next three seasons, but that doesn't mean he is resting on his laurels in the meantime.

On Monday's stage 2 at Le Tour de Langkawi the 26-year-old laid down a task to his rivals on the lower slopes of Gunung Jerai, going early on the 10.6km climb with an average gradient approaching ten percent but with steep ramps to deliver an extra punch.

Balderstone and his teammate Jan Castellon, who will be racing for Pinarello Q36.5 from next season, were both part of the leading group that took off on the climb which meant they made a decision.

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"We were two, and we decided that one would attack and another stay behind," Balderstone told Cyclingnews at the top of the climb.

It looked for quite some time like that may have been the winning plan, with Balderstone appearing unflappable as rode on alone toward the top. But then Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) leapt out of the group and made the junction before pushing on alone with a powerful turn of pace.

"The last one kilometer, I was very dead, and I did the most I can," said Balderstone

The Spanish rider added in a media statement from the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team that he was ; "A little disappointed to finish second after leading for much of the climb, but I have to admit the Tudor rider was stronger."

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Still Balderstone held firm in second, crossing the line just 16 seconds back from Jasch, while teammate Castellon crossed the line 32 seconds back from the winning time, and also with a 32 second advantage to the fourth-placed José Manuel Diaz (Burgos Burpellet BH). With time bonuses factored in Balderstone is now 20 seconds back from Jasch on the general classification and Castellon 38 seconds in arrears, and there are no other rivals within a minute.

On top of that the rider is content with his form, having raced Vuelta a Burgos since the Tour de France and also "preparing really well" through August and September.

What's more, this was just the first volley in the ongoing match, with the finish at the top of the category one climb on Monday soon to be followed by the HC summit finishes at the Cameron and Genting Highlands on stage 4 and 5.

"I think we have a big opportunity in the two climbing stages with Jan or with me and we have to try it, and try to win a stage and win the GC," Balderstone told Cyclingnews, adding that the longer climbs should suit both of them better.

After that, regardless of the outcome, there is another big prize ahead for Balderstone as after his final races with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, the team where he started his career, he will be preparing to pull on a new kit, the one that belongs to the world's number one team and the squad of Tadej Pogačar, UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

"It's a dream for me going to this big team," said Balderstone. "I'm happy and anxious to go there and start the year with them."

*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.