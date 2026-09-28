'Big opportunity' – Abel Balderstone sets the scene to make a mark at Le Tour de Langkawi ahead of transfer to UAE Team Emirates-XRG

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Spanish rider finishes second after launching early on brutal ascent of Gunung Jerai, with teammate Jan Castellon third

Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Serguros RGA) grits his teeth and pushes through to the finish line on Gunung Jerai to take second place
Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Serguros RGA) grits his teeth and pushes through to the finish line on Gunung Jerai to take second place (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

There are big things ahead for Abel Balderstone, with the Spanish Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider having signed a contract with UAE Team Emirates-XRG for the next three seasons, but that doesn't mean he is resting on his laurels in the meantime.

On Monday's stage 2 at Le Tour de Langkawi the 26-year-old laid down a task to his rivals on the lower slopes of Gunung Jerai, going early on the 10.6km climb with an average gradient approaching ten percent but with steep ramps to deliver an extra punch.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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