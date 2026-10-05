Noa Isidore sprints to Coppa Bernocchi victory to claim another Italian win for Decathlon CMA CGM

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Tommaso Dati second in Legnano, Marijn van den Berg third as crash disrupts finale

Noa Isidore wins Coppa Bernocchi 2026
Noa Isidore wins Coppa Bernocchi 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM) emerged victorious from a messy sprint at the 107th Coppa Bernocchi, taking victory from the bunch with a powerful kick in Legnano ahead of Tommaso Dati (Team UKYO).

The final run to the line was marred by a nasty crash with 700 metres to go, several riders including Ben Swift (Netcompany Ineos) coming down before the sprint was opened up.

As the split bunch ramped up in pace, Dorian Godon (Netcompany Ineos) and Matteo Trentin (Tudor) tried to storm into the slipstream of late attacker Gil Gelders (Soudal-QuickStep), only to be overhauled by those charging quickly behind them.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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