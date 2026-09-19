Gran Premio del Lazio: Dorian Godon wins resurrected Italian one-day race

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Netcompany-Ineos rider sprints to victory after a chaotic finale

LANNEMEZAN, FRANCE - JULY 08: Dorian Godon of France and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team prior to the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 5 a 158.3km stage from Lannemezan to Pau / #UCIWT / on July 08, 2026 in Lannemezan, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Dorian Godon (Netcompany-Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Dorian Godon (Netcompany-Ineos) sprinted to victory in the Gran Premio del Lazio, as an old Italian race was resurrected on Saturday.

According to the organisers, the new race "carries forward the legacy of the historic Giro del Lazio", which celebrated its first edition back in 1933. After dropping off the calendar after 2008, it returned in 2013 as the Roma Maxima, won by Alejandro Valverde, but only lasted two editions.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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