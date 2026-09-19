Gran Premio del Lazio: Dorian Godon wins resurrected Italian one-day race

Dorian Godon (Netcompany-Ineos) sprinted to victory in the Gran Premio del Lazio, as an old Italian race was resurrected on Saturday.

According to the organisers, the new race "carries forward the legacy of the historic Giro del Lazio", which celebrated its first edition back in 1933. After dropping off the calendar after 2008, it returned in 2013 as the Roma Maxima, won by Alejandro Valverde, but only lasted two editions.

Now, a one-day race in the Lazio region of Italy is back on the calendar, and it was won by Godon in a bunch sprint on the shores of Lake Bracciano.

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The Frenchman came out on top ahead of Luca Colnaghi (Bardiani-CSF-7-Saber), with Andrea Vendrame (Jayco-AlUla) rounding out the day's podium.

Netcompany-Ineos and Jayco-AlUla were two of three WorldTour teams in the field, and they worked together all day to control the peloton and keep the day's four-man breakaway on a manageable leash.

However, the race, which didn't feature any significant climbs but was not entirely held on flat terrain, became particularly tricky to manage in the finale amid a barrage of attacks.

Although the race did come back together for a sprint, it did so without any real organisation or big lead-out trains. But Godon found the right wheels, in particular a rider from the General Store team who appeared happy to take it up inside the final kilometre, and from there he finished the job with a strong sprint.

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"There were a lot of attacks, and we tried to control. Peter [Oxenberg] was super strong for catching the breakaway, then all the team tried to stay together for the sprint. In the last two kilometres I had to follow the moves and I was on the limit before the sprint but I am super happy," said Godon, who came close at the recent Giro d'Abruzzo.

"I was close to the win – two times second – and I don't like it, so it's nice to get a win here in Italy," he added.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Dorian Godon (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 03:53:18 2 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:53:18 3 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 03:53:18 4 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:53:18 5 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 03:53:18 6 Matias Malmberg (Den) Swatt Club 03:53:18 7 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Totalenergies 03:53:18 8 Giovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia 03:53:18 9 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 03:53:18 10 Stefano Masciarelli (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank 03:53:18 11 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 03:53:18 12 Christian Bagatin (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 03:53:18 13 Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana 03:53:18 14 Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH 03:53:18 15 Lorenzo Conforti (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:53:18 16 Andrea Piras (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 03:53:18 17 Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 03:53:18 18 Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:53:18 19 Tommaso Anastasia (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone 03:53:18 20 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos Burpellet BH 03:53:18 21 Unax Errasti Urteaga (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 03:53:18 22 Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:53:18 23 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 03:53:18 24 Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia 03:53:18 25 Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team 03:53:18 26 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:53:18 27 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 03:53:18 28 Pablo Lospitao Gonzalez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:53:18 29 Niccolo' Iacchi (Ita) Team Nippo Nuovacomauto Obor 03:53:18 30 Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana 03:53:18 31 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 03:53:18 32 Davide Toneatti (Ita) XDS Astana 03:53:18 33 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 03:53:18 34 Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:53:18 35 Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana 03:53:18 36 Maksym Bilyi (Ukr) Burgos Burpellet BH 03:53:18 37 Joris Delbove (Fra) Totalenergies 03:53:18 38 Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:53:18 39 Hugo Tapiz (Fra) Equipo Kern Pharma 03:53:18 40 Kevin Bertoncelli (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank 03:53:18 41 Thomas Rossetti (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia 03:53:24 42 William Harding (GBr) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente 03:53:24 43 Matteo Ambrosini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 03:53:26 44 Ben Granger (GBr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 03:53:30 45 Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana 03:53:39 46 Davide de Cassan (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia 03:53:41 47 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 03:53:46 48 Emanuele Ansaloni (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone 03:53:52 49 Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 03:53:53 50 Ben Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 03:53:55 51 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Netcompany Ineos 03:53:55 52 Gabriele Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 03:54:00 53 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 03:54:04 54 Pietro Galbusera (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 03:54:32 55 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla 03:54:32 56 Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:54:32 57 Connor Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 03:54:32 58 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta 03:54:41 59 Maksim Mishankov (Rus) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente 03:54:48 60 Lucas Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 03:54:48 61 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 03:56:54 62 Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies 03:57:02 63 Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 03:57:02 64 Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos 03:59:12 65 Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan 03:59:12 66 Michael Belleri (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli 03:59:12 67 Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla 03:59:12 68 Paul Conor (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie 04:00:29 69 Hugo de la Calle Arango (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 04:00:29 70 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 04:04:59 71 Thomas Gamba (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia 04:04:59 72 Lorenzo Montanari (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli 04:04:59 73 Andrea Biancalani (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli 04:04:59 74 Vittorio Friggi (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente 04:04:59 75 Lorenzo Guglielmi (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi 04:04:59 76 Simone Leonardo Buongiorno (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli 04:04:59 77 Riccardo Uderzo (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi 04:04:59 78 Tommaso Bambagioni (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone 04:04:59 79 Thomas Bolognesi (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone 04:04:59 80 Milkiyas Maekele (Eri) Netcompany Ineos Racing Academy 04:04:59 81 Sam Welsford (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 04:04:59 82 Samuele Alari (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank 04:04:59 83 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente 04:04:59 84 Tommaso Alunni (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente 04:04:59 85 Eric Igual Ubeda (Spa) Movistar Team Academy 04:04:59 86 Adrian Fajardo Toledo (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 04:04:59 87 Leonardo Meccia (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone 04:04:59 88 Alessio Menghini (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone 04:04:59 89 Manuel Oioli (Ita) Swatt Club 04:04:59 90 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 04:04:59 91 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 04:04:59 92 Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 04:04:59 93 Simone Buda (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi 04:04:59 94 Davide Boscaro (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank 04:04:59 95 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 04:04:59 96 Marcin Budzinski (Pol) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 04:04:59 97 Jonathan Guatibonza Becerra (Col) Movistar Team Academy 04:04:59 98 Cristian Sanfilippo (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac 04:04:59 99 Cesar Perez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 04:04:59 100 Filip Novák (Cze) Movistar Team Academy 04:04:59 101 Emilio Garcia Gomez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 04:04:59 102 Mattia Fracasso (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli 04:04:59 103 Leonardo Vesco (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac 04:04:59 104 Andrea Donati (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac 04:04:59 105 Matteo Dognini (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac 04:04:59 106 Tommaso Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 04:04:59 107 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta 04:04:59 108 Filippo Conca (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 04:04:59 109 Matthew Kingston (GBr) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente 04:04:59 110 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH 04:05:10 111 Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 04:05:10 DNS Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia Row 111 - Cell 2 DNS George Wood (GBr) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente Row 112 - Cell 2 DNS Christian Fantini (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi Row 113 - Cell 2 DNF Giuseppe Sciarra (Ita) Team Nippo Nuovacomauto Obor Row 114 - Cell 2 DNF Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 115 - Cell 2 DNF Nicolo' Arrighetti (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia Row 116 - Cell 2 DNF Mirko Carminati (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac Row 117 - Cell 2 DNF Stefano Leali (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac Row 118 - Cell 2 DNF Andrea Scarso (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank Row 119 - Cell 2 DNF Riccardo Barbuto (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone Row 120 - Cell 2 DNF Daniele Forlin (Ita) Movistar Team Academy Row 121 - Cell 2 DNF Lucas Jackson (GBr) Movistar Team Academy Row 122 - Cell 2 DNF Tomas Pombo Alvarez (Spa) Movistar Team Academy Row 123 - Cell 2 DNF Julian Bortolami (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi Row 124 - Cell 2 DNF Francesco Cornacchini (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi Row 125 - Cell 2 DNF Massimo Savoldini (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi Row 126 - Cell 2 DNF Davide Basso (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli Row 127 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Falchetti (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli Row 128 - Cell 2 DNF Lorenzo Galimberti (Ita) Swatt Club Row 129 - Cell 2 DNF Thomas Rigamonti (Ita) Swatt Club Row 130 - Cell 2 DNF Oliver Knudsen (Den) Swatt Club Row 131 - Cell 2 DNF Francesco Carollo (Ita) Swatt Club Row 132 - Cell 2 DNF Mads Andersen (Den) Swatt Club Row 133 - Cell 2

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