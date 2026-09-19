Gran Premio del Lazio: Dorian Godon wins resurrected Italian one-day race
Netcompany-Ineos rider sprints to victory after a chaotic finale
Dorian Godon (Netcompany-Ineos) sprinted to victory in the Gran Premio del Lazio, as an old Italian race was resurrected on Saturday.
According to the organisers, the new race "carries forward the legacy of the historic Giro del Lazio", which celebrated its first edition back in 1933. After dropping off the calendar after 2008, it returned in 2013 as the Roma Maxima, won by Alejandro Valverde, but only lasted two editions.
Now, a one-day race in the Lazio region of Italy is back on the calendar, and it was won by Godon in a bunch sprint on the shores of Lake Bracciano.
The Frenchman came out on top ahead of Luca Colnaghi (Bardiani-CSF-7-Saber), with Andrea Vendrame (Jayco-AlUla) rounding out the day's podium.
Netcompany-Ineos and Jayco-AlUla were two of three WorldTour teams in the field, and they worked together all day to control the peloton and keep the day's four-man breakaway on a manageable leash.
However, the race, which didn't feature any significant climbs but was not entirely held on flat terrain, became particularly tricky to manage in the finale amid a barrage of attacks.
Although the race did come back together for a sprint, it did so without any real organisation or big lead-out trains. But Godon found the right wheels, in particular a rider from the General Store team who appeared happy to take it up inside the final kilometre, and from there he finished the job with a strong sprint.
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"There were a lot of attacks, and we tried to control. Peter [Oxenberg] was super strong for catching the breakaway, then all the team tried to stay together for the sprint. In the last two kilometres I had to follow the moves and I was on the limit before the sprint but I am super happy," said Godon, who came close at the recent Giro d'Abruzzo.
"I was close to the win – two times second – and I don't like it, so it's nice to get a win here in Italy," he added.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Dorian Godon (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
03:53:18
|
2
|
Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:53:18
|
3
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
03:53:18
|
4
|
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
03:53:18
|
5
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
03:53:18
|
6
|
Matias Malmberg (Den) Swatt Club
|
03:53:18
|
7
|
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Totalenergies
|
03:53:18
|
8
|
Giovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
03:53:18
|
9
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
03:53:18
|
10
|
Stefano Masciarelli (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
03:53:18
|
11
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
03:53:18
|
12
|
Christian Bagatin (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
03:53:18
|
13
|
Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana
|
03:53:18
|
14
|
Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
03:53:18
|
15
|
Lorenzo Conforti (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:53:18
|
16
|
Andrea Piras (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
03:53:18
|
17
|
Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
03:53:18
|
18
|
Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
03:53:18
|
19
|
Tommaso Anastasia (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone
|
03:53:18
|
20
|
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
03:53:18
|
21
|
Unax Errasti Urteaga (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
03:53:18
|
22
|
Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:53:18
|
23
|
Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
03:53:18
|
24
|
Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
03:53:18
|
25
|
Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|
03:53:18
|
26
|
Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:53:18
|
27
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
03:53:18
|
28
|
Pablo Lospitao Gonzalez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
03:53:18
|
29
|
Niccolo' Iacchi (Ita) Team Nippo Nuovacomauto Obor
|
03:53:18
|
30
|
Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana
|
03:53:18
|
31
|
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|
03:53:18
|
32
|
Davide Toneatti (Ita) XDS Astana
|
03:53:18
|
33
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
03:53:18
|
34
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
03:53:18
|
35
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
|
03:53:18
|
36
|
Maksym Bilyi (Ukr) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
03:53:18
|
37
|
Joris Delbove (Fra) Totalenergies
|
03:53:18
|
38
|
Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
03:53:18
|
39
|
Hugo Tapiz (Fra) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
03:53:18
|
40
|
Kevin Bertoncelli (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
03:53:18
|
41
|
Thomas Rossetti (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
03:53:24
|
42
|
William Harding (GBr) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|
03:53:24
|
43
|
Matteo Ambrosini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
03:53:26
|
44
|
Ben Granger (GBr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
03:53:30
|
45
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
|
03:53:39
|
46
|
Davide de Cassan (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
03:53:41
|
47
|
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
03:53:46
|
48
|
Emanuele Ansaloni (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone
|
03:53:52
|
49
|
Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
03:53:53
|
50
|
Ben Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
03:53:55
|
51
|
Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Netcompany Ineos
|
03:53:55
|
52
|
Gabriele Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
03:54:00
|
53
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
03:54:04
|
54
|
Pietro Galbusera (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
03:54:32
|
55
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
03:54:32
|
56
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:54:32
|
57
|
Connor Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
03:54:32
|
58
|
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|
03:54:41
|
59
|
Maksim Mishankov (Rus) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|
03:54:48
|
60
|
Lucas Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
03:54:48
|
61
|
Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
03:56:54
|
62
|
Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies
|
03:57:02
|
63
|
Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
03:57:02
|
64
|
Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos
|
03:59:12
|
65
|
Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan
|
03:59:12
|
66
|
Michael Belleri (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|
03:59:12
|
67
|
Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
03:59:12
|
68
|
Paul Conor (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie
|
04:00:29
|
69
|
Hugo de la Calle Arango (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
04:00:29
|
70
|
Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
04:04:59
|
71
|
Thomas Gamba (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
04:04:59
|
72
|
Lorenzo Montanari (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|
04:04:59
|
73
|
Andrea Biancalani (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|
04:04:59
|
74
|
Vittorio Friggi (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|
04:04:59
|
75
|
Lorenzo Guglielmi (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi
|
04:04:59
|
76
|
Simone Leonardo Buongiorno (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|
04:04:59
|
77
|
Riccardo Uderzo (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi
|
04:04:59
|
78
|
Tommaso Bambagioni (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone
|
04:04:59
|
79
|
Thomas Bolognesi (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone
|
04:04:59
|
80
|
Milkiyas Maekele (Eri) Netcompany Ineos Racing Academy
|
04:04:59
|
81
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
04:04:59
|
82
|
Samuele Alari (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
04:04:59
|
83
|
Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|
04:04:59
|
84
|
Tommaso Alunni (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|
04:04:59
|
85
|
Eric Igual Ubeda (Spa) Movistar Team Academy
|
04:04:59
|
86
|
Adrian Fajardo Toledo (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
04:04:59
|
87
|
Leonardo Meccia (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone
|
04:04:59
|
88
|
Alessio Menghini (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone
|
04:04:59
|
89
|
Manuel Oioli (Ita) Swatt Club
|
04:04:59
|
90
|
Attilio Viviani (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
04:04:59
|
91
|
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
04:04:59
|
92
|
Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
04:04:59
|
93
|
Simone Buda (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi
|
04:04:59
|
94
|
Davide Boscaro (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
04:04:59
|
95
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
04:04:59
|
96
|
Marcin Budzinski (Pol) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
04:04:59
|
97
|
Jonathan Guatibonza Becerra (Col) Movistar Team Academy
|
04:04:59
|
98
|
Cristian Sanfilippo (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
04:04:59
|
99
|
Cesar Perez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
04:04:59
|
100
|
Filip Novák (Cze) Movistar Team Academy
|
04:04:59
|
101
|
Emilio Garcia Gomez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
04:04:59
|
102
|
Mattia Fracasso (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|
04:04:59
|
103
|
Leonardo Vesco (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
04:04:59
|
104
|
Andrea Donati (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
04:04:59
|
105
|
Matteo Dognini (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
04:04:59
|
106
|
Tommaso Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
04:04:59
|
107
|
Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|
04:04:59
|
108
|
Filippo Conca (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
04:04:59
|
109
|
Matthew Kingston (GBr) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|
04:04:59
|
110
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
04:05:10
|
111
|
Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
04:05:10
|
DNS
|
Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
George Wood (GBr) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Christian Fantini (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Giuseppe Sciarra (Ita) Team Nippo Nuovacomauto Obor
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicolo' Arrighetti (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mirko Carminati (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Stefano Leali (Ita) Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Scarso (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Riccardo Barbuto (Ita) Team Technipes #Inemiliaromagna Caffè Borbone
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Daniele Forlin (Ita) Movistar Team Academy
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lucas Jackson (GBr) Movistar Team Academy
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tomas Pombo Alvarez (Spa) Movistar Team Academy
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Julian Bortolami (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francesco Cornacchini (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Massimo Savoldini (Ita) Solme Olmo Arvedi
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Davide Basso (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Falchetti (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Galimberti (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Thomas Rigamonti (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Oliver Knudsen (Den) Swatt Club
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francesco Carollo (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mads Andersen (Den) Swatt Club
|Row 133 - Cell 2
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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