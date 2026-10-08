Gran Piemonte: Dorian Godon sprints to victory despite teammate's crash on sketchy final corner
Charmig second, Bettiol third after crash disrupts sprint finish, attackers Del Toro and Fisher-Black caught in final 2km
Dorian Godon (Netcompany Ineos) stormed to victory from the crash-marred sprint which decided the 110th edition of Gran Piemonte, coming back from being dropped on the final climb in the last 10km to fight for his seventh win in 2026 on Thursday.
Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility) had hit the front in the sprint, but was overtaken by the Frenchman before the line, with Italy's Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana) taking third.
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) looked as through he was going to power to back-to-back solo victories at the Italian semi-Classic on Thursday, after his UAE team brought back the day's early breakaway and paced hard for the majority of the 185km race, launching him into a first attack 18km from the finish.
The Mexican star dropped everyone on the key La Morra climb in the Langhe hills south of Turin, except for Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Fighting through gritted teeth over the top, Del Toro did briefly leave his companion behind with 13km to go, with the large chasing peloton just 28 seconds in arrears. But on the descent towards Bra, Fisher-Black toiled away to get back on the Mexican's wheel in the final 10km.
They worked together to try and stay ahead, but as Godon's Ineos team and several others contributed to the chase, the two escapees were brought back with 1.5km to go.
As the wind up for a mass sprint started, the twisty roads heading into Bra saw an initial crash with 600 metres to go, and then a second crash around the final, dangerous corner.
Godon's teammate Axel Laurance was the first to hit the deck in the crash that took down several riders, but the Frenchman managed to avoid the incident and deliver the win.
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"I didn't have my best feeling, but the team did an amazing job to put me in a good position. Until the last 2km, I just followed Axel and he went super smooth, and I just gave everything after the final turn," said Godon after the finish.
"I was in third position, I went directly and I still had to recover, it was a super hard finish. I'm so happy, one more race in Paris-Tours and then holiday.
Godon has been one of the signings of the season and a huge gem for Ineos, impressing as a versatile puncheur and sprint option.
"I'm still young, 30 years old for me, and I'm on my best years. The team give 100% for me, so I have a lot more chances than other years, and when I have my chance, I think I'm good," he said, adding this title to previous Italian successes at the Giro del Veneto, Coppa Bernocchi, and Gran Premio del Lazio.
"I like it [in Italy], twisty finals, a bit chaotic, and like two minutes all out – I'm better to sprint with an effort before, [because] I'm more of a puncher than a sprinter. In Italy, all the towns are up the top of one hill, so all the finish lines are hard, and I like to race here at the end of the season. I'm happy to have another win here, a famous one."
Gran Piemonte not only signalled the final race before retirement for two Italian stalwarts of the peloton, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) and Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek), but it also wrapped up the build up to the final Monument of the season at Il Lombardia, the showpiece event of the Italian Autumn Classics this Saturday.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|
4:06:19
|
2
|
Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:00:02
|
5
|
Quinten Hermans (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Fred Wright (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Dario Igor Belletta (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez De Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 29 - Cell 2
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James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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