Gran Piemonte: Dorian Godon sprints to victory despite teammate's crash on sketchy final corner

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Charmig second, Bettiol third after crash disrupts sprint finish, attackers Del Toro and Fisher-Black caught in final 2km

Dorian Godon wins 2026 Gran Piemonte
Dorian Godon wins Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Dorian Godon (Netcompany Ineos) stormed to victory from the crash-marred sprint which decided the 110th edition of Gran Piemonte, coming back from being dropped on the final climb in the last 10km to fight for his seventh win in 2026 on Thursday.

Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility) had hit the front in the sprint, but was overtaken by the Frenchman before the line, with Italy's Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana) taking third.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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